Seth Curry Contract: How Much Will Mavericks Guard Make?

Seth Curry has reached an agreement to return to the Dallas Mavericks, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Marc Stein of the New York Times states that the contract will be worth $32 million for four years.

Curry played with Dallas in 2016-17, averaging 12.8 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the 3-point line. He averaged 7.9 points and shot 45 percent from beyond the arc for the Trail Blazers last season.

This more than doubles his pay in Portland last year. He earned $2,795,000 off a one-year deal. The 28-year-old went undrafted out of Duke in 2013. He has played professionally for the Grizzlies, Cavaliers, Suns, Kings, Trail Blazers and Mavericks. He also saw stints in the G-League with the Santa Cruz Warriors and the ErieBay Hawks.

He is another part of a massive exodus of Portland players. Soon after the Curry news, Wojnarowski broke a trade between the Trail Blazers and Heat that saw Meyers Leonard and Mo Harkless go to Miami. Hassan Whiteside is heading to Rip City.

“Portland gets a starting caliber center on an expiring deal as it awaits Jusuf Nurkic’s return from a serious leg injury,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Blazers offseason: Whiteside, Kent Bazemore, retain Rodney Hood and draft Nassir Little. Another Western contender loading up.”

As for Dallas, Curry currently joins a crowded backcourt of Trey Burke, Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway and Devin Harris. Stay tuned for more on Dallas’ new-look roster, especially if one of those four leave.