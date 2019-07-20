Shane Lowry’s Wife, Wendy & Daughter, Iris, Are No. 1 Priority

Shane Lowry loves golf but his wife, Wendy Lowry, along with their daughter, Iris, is his top priority. Lowry admits to viewing golf a bit differently now that he has a family.

“When I started playing golf as a kid, and kept playing golf was because I loved it,” Shane explained to The 42. “Then you get better and better and then all of a sudden, you’re making a career out of it. I love what I do, I know how lucky I am. I’m very lucky to make the money I do and provide the life for my family that I do through golf. That’s what I see it as now. I’m not saying I do it just for the money, but I see it now as providing a great life for my wife and kid and that’s what it’s all about for me. That doesn’t stop me thinking I want to win as much as I can. I’ve won three times, I’ve been on tour nine years. It’s not great, but it’s not bad either.”

Shane met Wendy during a “random night out” in 2012 and proposed in Dubai in 2014, per The Independent. The couple had a New York City wedding in 2016 following their two-year pattern for big events.

Shane & Wendy Got Married in 2016 in New York City

The couple loves New York City where they opted to get married in 2016. The golfer noted the event was as low-key as possible as Wendy prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

“Anyone who knows Wendy knows that she doesn’t like the limelight or anything like that,” Shane noted to The Independent. “…It was really all very chilled. We woke up the next morning and were totally happy at what we were after doing. It was perfect for the two of us.”



Shane Feels “Lucky” He Is Able to Provide for His Family Through Golf

Shane has not had the kind of success in majors that he would have liked, but the golfer noted that the sport has given his family a lot to be thankful for. Heading into the final two rounds of The Open Championship, Shane found himself in contention.

“Whether that’s to just go out and provide a life for my family, or whether it’s to go out and win as much as I can,” Shane told The 42. “It’s somewhere in between those. I want to win as much as I can and I get frustrated as much as anyone when I don’t win or I’m not playing well, but at the end of the day I just feel lucky I can go out and provide a good life for my family.”