Simona Halep Career Earnings: How Much Has Wimbledon Winner Made?

Simona Halep jumped all over Serena Williams Saturday, winning the Wimbledon singles championship 6-2, 6-2 at Centre Court. This is her first-ever title at the All England Club, as well as her second Grand Slam after her 2018 French Open win.

Entering the afternoon in London, Halep was just 1-9 in meetings with the American star. Her only previous head-to-head victory was at the 2014 WTA Finals. They had met in Grand Slams in the previous two matchups at the 2019 Australian Open and 2016 U.S. Open.

Williams didn’t bring the intensity from the start, as many expected her to overwhelm the 27-year-old Romanian with her powerful serve and returns. Halep took advantage and jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first set before splitting the final four games. She broke Williams twice in the third set and dominated with her serve to take home the title.

Williams’ serve was not dominating the way it often does, and she had 26 unforced errors, which Halep took advantage of almost every time.

According to Sporting News, both were guaranteed to make $1.49 million in prize money entering Saturday. Halep earned $2.98 million as the winner. The overall purse is $49.4 million for all involved.

In her career, Halep had raked in $30,187,343 entering the tournament. This win keeps her in the top-five all-time on the women’s money list.

Despite the lack of success in the previous meetings, Halep insisted that her focus was on Wimbledon rather than Williams.

“I’m desperate to win Wimbledon more than to stop her,” she told the Telegraph. “I will focus on myself.”

Afterward, she said that she has never played a better match in her life, despite all of the nerves. She told ESPN that she had no time for emotions, despite the fact that she felt incredibly nervous the more the match progressed.

Simona Halep Net Worth

She has a reported net worth of $25 million. According to Sportskeeda, much of this is fueled by her sponsorships off the court. She is endorsed by Mercedes Benz and Hublot, while she previously was connected with Adidas as of 2017. Her endorsement revenue is reported to be $1.5 million a year.

According to the WTA, she earned the biggest paycheck of her career Saturday at Wimbledon. Her previous high was a $2.7 million payout at her 2018 French Open win.

This was one of the main reasons she ended up as last year’s top money winner with $7.4 million.