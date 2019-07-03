Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, July 3

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports headlines from Tuesday, highlighted by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team outlasting a valiant England squad in an instant classic semifinal match at the World Cup.

We also take a look at the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers honoring pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who passed away suddenly on Monday.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Wednesday!

TOP MOMENT: U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Survives Semifinal Thriller, Beat England 2-1 to Advance to World Cup Final



The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team rose up to overcome every challenge they were faced with on Tuesday, outlasting England 2-1 in a thrilling semifinal match at the World Cup.

The U.S. was without their co-captain Megan Rapinoe, who missed the game with a hamstring injury.

Christen Press, who started for only the second time in the tournament, scored on an incredible header in the 10th minute to give the U.S. an early lead.

CHRISTEN PRESS! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 No Rapinoe, no problem! The USWNT takes the early lead again and has now scored in the first 15 minutes in every single game this #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Xqu3u0m56V — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

England responded right back with a game-tying goal in the 19th minute by Ellen White – her 6th in this year’s World Cup.

What a goal! Ellen White takes the lead in the Golden Boot race with her 6th goal of the #FIFAWWC. Great cross from Mead, clinical finish from White. 1-1! pic.twitter.com/U5GoaxbIRv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

In a tight battle, co-captain Alex Morgan broke the 1-1 tie in the 31st minute with her sixth goal of this World Cup, tying her for the lead in the race for the Golden Boot as the top scorer of the tournament.

Playing on her 30th birthday, Morgan broke out a goal celebration – her mimicking drinking tea – that had the internet a buzz.

The U.S. would have to dodge two major bullets down the stretch, as they tried to hang on to their slim 2-1 lead.

Halfway through the second half, it appeared as if England had tied the game on another Ellen White goal, but it was disallowed after a VAR check determined White was offside.

OFFSIDE! VAR rules out what would have been Ellen White's second goal and second equalizer of the game! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/a1aCGeas4R — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

Then it was U.S. goalie Alyssa Naeher’s time to star in the spotlight, as she saved a penalty shot in the 84th minute attempted by England’s captain Steph Houghton.

The 2-1 victory was the team’s third straight 2-1 result, as they beat Spain and France by the same score in the round of 16 and quarterfinal matches, respectively. Tuesday’s win made it 11 straight for the Americans in the Women’s World Cup – a new record.

The U.S. now advances to Sunday’s World Cup Final, where they will meet the winner of this afternoon’s Netherlands vs. Spain semifinal.

As for Rapinoe, she says “I’m expecting to be fit for the final and ready to go.”

The Stars and Stripes will be out this Fourth of July weekend, as the Americans look to win back-to-back Women’s World Cups for the first time ever.

Angels, Rangers Honor Tyler Skaggs With Emotional Moment of Silence

A moment of silence for #45 pic.twitter.com/l4sMkl0m9I — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 3, 2019

A day after pitcher Tyler Skaggs suddenly passed away at the age of 27, his Los Angeles Angels teammates were tasked with taking the field for the first time without him, to play the Texas Rangers.

Prior to Tuesday night’s game, the two teams stood for an emotional moment of silence for Skaggs, who was found dead in his hotel room on Monday.

The Rangers honored Skaggs by stenciling in his #45 on the pitcher’s mound.

Before the game, the Angels held a press conference with owner Arte Moreno, club president John Carpino, GM Billy Eppler and manager Brad Ausmus. The players were in attendance to show support.

Eppler made a statement that put the emotions of the moment into perspective. “We lost a family member yesterday,” said Eppler. “He was a teammate, he was a brother, a friend, and most important of all he was a husband and son. He was a young man with so much life to live. He lives on only now in our minds and our hearts. Our team will never be the same.”

The Angels would go on to win Tuesday night’s game against the Rangers, 9-4. An incredibly emotional press conference played out after the game, with Mike Trout leading the way. “I can’t explain it man,” said Trout, who came up with Skaggs in 2009. “Lost a teammate, lost a friend, a brother.”

You can watch the heartbreaking post-game press conference here:

Forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ic7FPPaQR2 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 3, 2019

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Sports Headlines

Messi was spitting 🔥 after Argentina's loss to Brazil in the #CopaAmerica2019 semi-finals 😡 pic.twitter.com/ZKPgG4BBHA — Goal (@goal) July 3, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

The Netherlands and Sweden face off in Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal match, with a berth in Sunday’s Final against the U.S. on the line.Wednesday, 7/33pm ETFOX SPORTS 1

Wimbledon: Second Round Gets Underway

Fresh off her stunning win over Venus Williams, 15-year-old Cori “Coco” Gauff is in action on Wednesday as the second round kicks off at the All England Club.

TV: ESPN (Coverage begins at 6am ET)