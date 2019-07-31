President Trump Aired out by Former NBA Player for Baltimore Twitter Rant

U.S. President Donald Trump has not been making many friends this week.

To quote Drake in Back To Back: His Twitter fingers have turned into trigger fingers.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump went back and forth on Twitter with civil rights leader, Al Sharpton.

It all started when Sharpton visited Rep. Elijah Cummings in Baltimore, Maryland, to support him after Trump’s attacks via Twitter last week.

It didn’t end there. President Trump added his two cents on Twitter.

“I have known Al for 25 years,” Trump tweeted in response to Sharpton’s tweet detailing his trip to Baltimore. With Trump adding that he had attended boxing matches with Sharpton and Don King during the 90s.

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

President Trump mentioned that the two “always got along well.”

Trump said that Sharpton would ask him for favors often. He later called Sharpton, now a personality on MSNBC, a “con man” and “a troublemaker, always looking for a score.”

Trump also said that Sharpton “Hates Whites & Cops.”

Trump says I’m a troublemaker & con man. I do make trouble for bigots. If he really thought I was a con man he would want me in his cabinet. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019

Well, the banter between the two continued when Rev. Al Sharpton tweeted:

“Trump says I’m a troublemaker & con man,” said Sharpton.

“I do make trouble for bigots. If he really thought I was a con man he would want me in his cabinet.”

Yikes!

I checked in with retired NBA player and social activist Etan Thomas via Scoop B Radio.

For those tardy to the party: Thomas was the 12th pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2000 NBA Draft.

He had stints with the Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks.

Our chat followed a community service that honored the fifth year anniversary of Eric Garner’s death.

Other notables in attendance included Emerald Snipes-Garner, Daughter of Eric Garner, Eric Snipes-Garner Jr., Son of Eric Garner, Emery Snipes-Garner, Son of Eric Garner, Esaw Garner, wife of Eric Garner, Korey Wise, of the Exonerated 5, Ilyasah Shabazz, Daughter of Malcolm X, Journalist and activist, Shaun King.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: President Trump…

Etan Thomas: Oh my God, how much time do we have?

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: So I’m gonna make it short and sweet. He talked about West Baltimore. When you first heard those comments, your thoughts were?

Etan Thomas: Well I mean, I live in Maryland, so I drive through Baltimore all the time. I was playing at AAU, my son plays there, we have three tournaments every year in Baltimore. That’s not the experience that I had. I love Baltimore, I was just in Baltimore last weekend, this past Sunday, for the Cabelton concert. I had a blast! He said certain things, first of all, he says certain things in the media to get a reaction. Even before, when President Obama, the press wasn’t wall to wall President Obama. Now, you see on CNN or MSNBC, everything is about Trump. One program to the next, is about Trump. Are you going to talk about anything else other than Trump? You know what I mean? Sot hat’s why, sometimes, I don’t even watch these shows as much, because you’re going to keep seeing the same thing over and over again. But he knows that, so he’s like a media…I’m not sure what word to use, but you know the one I’m thinking about. He likes the media. I wish more white people who are from Baltimore would stand up and speak up against Trump. It’s not just Nancy Pelosi, there’s a lot of famous white people from Baltimore.