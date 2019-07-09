Warriors’ D’Angelo Russell Reveals Eye Opening Comments on Steph Curry

D’Angelo Russell is now a member of the Golden State Warriors.

He’s already blending in.

While on NBA TV, Russell says that playing with Steph Curry is “a luxury.”

It is believed that with Klay Thompson expected to miss most of next season with injuries that Russell could assume point guard duties with Steph Curry switching to the shooting guard position.

Russell believes that the Warriors will move off of many screen and rolls playing alongside Curry.

“I think it’s an advantage on offense when you have multiple guys on offense that can do everything,” he said.

“It should be special.”

Russell says he has spoken to Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr and that he believes playing for the Warriors is great beause the team does a goo job at “maximing” players on that team.

D’Angelo Russell had a magnetic All Star season, as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. he helped guide the Brooklyn Nets to a 42-40, 6th place finish in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Although Brooklyn lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Russell, an Ohio State product had season averages of 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7 assists; career bests.

“Kenny Atkinson has done a tremendous job,” FS1’s Chris Broussard told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Everybody, you know, knows their role, everybody plays very hard, those guys are really good. I think they’re going to hold on and make the playoffs and they are making this is a great recruiting tool or a great recruiting season, I guess, for a free agent because a free agent can look at that situation and say, “man, I go in there and we’re ready to really compete with the top teams in the East.”

The Brooklyn Nets shipped Russell to the Golden State Warriors in a sign and trade deal with the Warriors that ultimately brought Kevin Durant to Brooklyn.

D’Angelo Russell still has love for the city of New York.

“I love this city,” Russell told me.

“It’s a city that loves basketball.”

The Nets acquired Kyrie Irving via NBA free agency. A West Orange, New Jersey native, Irving grew up liking the then-New Jersey Nets when they ran the NBA’s Eastern Conference during the days of Jason Kidd, Kenyon Martin and Richard Jefferson.

“Wow, Wow,” Irving told Brett Carroll and Charles Daye on the D.O.P.E. podcast after agreeing to sign with Brooklyn.

“It’s been a long free agency, it’s been a long ride.

“Set the world on fire.

“Nets fans around the world unite.”