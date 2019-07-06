Pelicans vs. Knicks Summer League Game Stopped Due to Earthquake

The 2019 NBA Summer League game between the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks was stopped during the fourth quarter on Friday night. While it quickly became apparent that something was wrong on the television broadcast, the announcers revealed there was an earthquake that occurred during play.

The ESPN broadcasters spoke about the situation and Chris Montano of House of Highlights posted a video which shows the cameras shaking.

EARTHQUAKE AT SUMMER LEAGUE pic.twitter.com/lprHup0JjS — Chris Montano (@gswchris) July 6, 2019

Doris Burke reported during the stoppage in play that the earthquake was felt in Los Angeles as well and impacted the Los Angeles Dodgers game. She also revealed that the United States Geological Society stated the earthquake was a 7.1 magnitude in Los Angeles.

Earthquake Shakes Scoreboard & Speaks at Summer League

The game was suspended and play is expected to resume, but both the scoreboard and speakers were seen moving after the earthquake. ESPN revealed the video, and a speaker was seen shaking roughly 15 minutes after the incident.

There was a brief delay at #NBASummer League because of an earthquake. pic.twitter.com/yOecwOlrQC — ESPN (@espn) July 6, 2019

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols explained the impact of the earthquake and how far away it was from both Los Angeles and Las Vegas. According to Nichols, the location of Ridgecrest, California is 115 miles from Los Angeles and 140 miles from Las Vegas, which is why it was felt at both professional sporting events.

Here’s another look at the scene inside of the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, which shows players and fans when the earthquake occurred, which The Ringer revealed.

Video from inside @ThomasAndMack as both the players on the court and fans in attendance began to feel an earthquake shaking the entire arena. The game is currently delayed. #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/iylcuPLVFI — The Ringer (@ringer) July 6, 2019

