The Oklahoma City Thunder weren’t expected to be involved in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes, but NBA free agency provided yet another wild turn. The Los Angeles Clippers has faded to the background for Leonard in the eyes of many, but they remained quiet and locked in on getting the job done. The two then proceeded to pull off a stunning move.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Clippers not only signed Leonard, but struck a blockbuster trade for Paul George as well.

The deal was huge and features the Clippers sending five first-round picks (four unprotected), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari in exchange for George.

The Clippers are sending the Thunder four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps, league sources tell ESPN. Those picks go to OKC with Gallinari and SGA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Following the blockbuster trade we’re going to take a look at the Thunder roster and starting lineup.

Thunder Roster & Starting Lineup After Paul George Trade

*Notates expected starter.

C: Steven Adams*, Nerlens Noel

PF: Jerami Grant*, Mike Muscala, Patrick Patterson

SF: Danilo Gallinari*, Darius Bazley

SG: Andre Roberson*, Dennis Schroeder, Terrance Ferguson

PG: Russell Westbrook*, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Obviously, the Thunder roster will look drastically different with the additional draft picks, but the impact of those won’t be immediately felt. Regardless, the addition of Gilgeous-Alexander and Gallinari are both poised to make an instant impact.

Even with the new-look Thunder, replacing George is a tall task and will take more than just one or two new faces in the mix.

