Tommy Fleetwood Major Wins, PGA Tour Victories & Career Earnings

Tommy Fleetwood is England’s best chance at keeping the British Open in-house. He sits at second (12-under-par) on the leaderboard entering the final day at Royal Portrush, as he trails Ireland’s Shane Lowry by four strokes.

The 28-year-old has played remarkably clean golf through the first three days, posting just two bogeys that have been offset by 14 birdies. Should he continue his consistent form on Sunday, and catch a break with a poor outing from Lowry, he will be in an excellent position to take home his first major championship.

His best performance came at the 2018 U.S. Open, where he finished a stroke behind Brooks Koepka for second place. Fleetwood lost in heartbreaking fashion, as he missed an eight-foot putt on the 18th hole that would’ve sent the tournament into a playoff. He was also single stroke away from the single-round scoring record, notching a 63.

His caddie Ian Finnis provided the necessary encouragement afterward.

“He’ll have multiple chances to win majors because he’s got a pair of bollocks,” Finnis told Golfweek afterward. “He’s always believed he has what it takes, but he’s actually doing it now.”

Fleetwood’s only other top-10 finish at a major was the year before at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

The Englishman has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he has five on the international circuit. These include:

2011 Kazakhstan Open [European Challenge Tour]

Kazakhstan Open [European Challenge Tour] 2013 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles [European Tour]

Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles [European Tour] 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship [European Tour]

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship [European Tour] 2017 HNA Open de France [European Tour]

HNA Open de France [European Tour] 2018 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA [European Tour]

Tommy Fleetwood Career Earnings & Net Worth

Fleetwood has raked in $19,970,647 in career earnings since turning pro in 2010, according to Yahoo Sports. About a third of that has come on the PGA Tour with $7,037,318 in prize money.

He currently ranks No. 27 on the European Tour all-time money list, as well as No. 37 this year on the PGA Tour’s.

His estimated net worth is in the range of $15 million. This is bolstered by his endorsement partnerships with Nike, Omega, Zurich and BMW.

In an odd twist, Fleetwood has had trouble cashing his paychecks from his tournament performances in the past. According to The Loop in Aug. 2018, a different Tommy Fleetwood was rewarded the 28-year-old’s prize winnings from his 12th-place finish at last year’s Open Championship.

We didn’t know whether to believe this at first—so we went to the source. Fleetwood’s wife, Clare, confirmed in an email to Golf Digest that this situation, is, in fact, true. And Fleetwood’s team is now dealing with getting the funds back. Now we know: yes, tour pros receive a direct deposit like the rest of us working folk. And yes, even the world’s best players have issues when it comes to their paychecks.

It turned out to be a clerical error from the European Tour, which the other Fleetwood caught and reported quickly. The better-known Fleetwood got a kick out of the situation, tweeting about how ESPN reporter Darren Rovell’s reporting on the snafu.

“Hey @darrenrovell tweeted about me !! I’ve made it,” he tweeted.

The situation was quickly rectified. Now, Fleetwood has a chance at the British Open prize of $1,935,000, as well as the Claret Jug.