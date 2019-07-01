Ex-NBA Player Weighs in on Kawhi Leonard & Andre Iguodala Lakers Rumors

A star during his time at Clemson, Trevor Booker never experienced the same level of success that he did at the collegiate level in the NBA. Despite that face, Booker carved himself out a very respectable NBA career where he was used as a very serviceable role player for a number of years before taking his talents to China last season.

Trevor Booker Weighs in on Kawhi Leonard & Andre Iguodala to the Lakers

Kawhi to the Lakers 😩 — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) July 1, 2019

And probably Iggy too 😩 — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) July 1, 2019

After the blockbuster sign & trade the Warriors pulled off for D’Angelo Russell in which Iguodala was subsequently moved to the Grizzlies as a salary dump, Booker decided to take his dismay to twitter. Iguodala is a prime candidate to be bought out by the Grizzlies and due to the fact that he is guaranteed a hefty salary, he would likely sign with another contender for the league minimum to chase a ring.

Booker seems to believe that Kawhi Leonard is also headed to the Lakers and given his choice in emojis, might be upset that the Lakers have an opportunity to amass such an impressive pool of talent.

Latest Kawhi Leonard Lakers Rumors

Recently, the Lakers and Kawhi Leonard have been incredibly quiet. While a number of teams made major splashes as soon (or even before) the opening bell sounded, the Lakers have quietly sat back and are accommodating how Leonard wants to approach his free agency. They have missed out on some top-shelf free agents but the Lakers seem incredibly confident that they can get Leonard – hence their inactivity so far.

Leonard is set to have a number of meetings with the Lakers. First, an informal meeting with Magic Johnson has been rumored and more or less confirmed by Magic, then Leonard is expected to meet with Davis and James along with the Lakers top brass. Given how much the landscape of the NBA has changed since free agency opened, the Lakers are going to be pulling out all the stops in order to try and lure Leonard back to his roots in Southern California.

They should have some competition not only from the Raptors but from their roommates at Staples Center – the Clippers. The Clippers have been fawning over Leonard for months and while they have the cap space, recent rumors and indications have the Lakers seemingly being the frontrunner if Leonard leaves Toronto.

Other Potential Lakers Free Agency Targets

Aside from Kawhi Leonard, the Lakers have been linked to some veteran minimum players that are still available on the open market. Seth Curry is one who seems to be a good fit for the Lakers offense (should they land Kawhi) as he can play the point off-ball and shoot the three with deadly accuracy. Leonard’s presence in the backcourt should help offset any defensive deficiencies that Curry has. While Curry isn’t the shooter his brother is, he is still one of the best pure shooters in the NBA and would be a huge asset to a Lakers team that desperately needs players to space the floor.