Tyler Skaggs’ Death: Teammates, MLB Players Give Tributes

Angels centerfielder Mike Trout led a chorus of moving, heartbreaking tributes to pitcher Tyler Skaggs, writing on Twitter after news of Skaggs’ untimely death broke: “Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now.”

A memorial to Skaggs grew outside Angels’ stadium in Anaheim, California, as fans arrived with flowers, balloons, and stuff animals in memory of Skaggs.

According to The Chicago Tribune, the Los Angeles Angels’ players and coaches were sent back to their hotel four hours before the game that was cancelled because of Skaggs’ death. GM Jon Daniels and Manager Chris Woodward broke the news to the players in a clubhouse scene that was closed to the news media.

“There were a lot of pretty emotional guys in there, you could tell. Some guys knew him. (Jesse Chavez) had actually played with him in LA,” Woodward said, according to the Trib. “Some guys that didn’t even know him were visibly shaken. You could tell.”

Mike Trout, the Angels centerfielder, wrote this moving tribute to Skaggs on Twitter as news spread about the 27-year-old pitcher’s untimely death: “Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli and their families. Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts… we love you, 45.”

Journalist Fabian Ardaya pointed out, “Mike Trout and Tyler Skaggs have been together since day one. They were drafted together in 2009, each had their parents sign their contracts together. They were roommates in A-ball. This really hurts.”

The Southlake Police Department wrote in a press release that, at 2:18 p.m., the PD “responded to a call of an unconscious male in a room in the Hilton hotel at 1400 Plaza Place. Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.” The police say “no foul play is suspected” and the “investigation is ongoing.” They named Skaggs as the man found. Dispatch audio obtained by the Blast showed the call came in for a “medical emergency” and then a “possible death investigation.” After that news broke, the tributes flowed from around the Major Leagues.

Trevor Bauer, of the Cleveland Indians, played with Skaggs for the Diamondbacks and also posted a heartbreaking tribute. He wrote: “We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together. Today, we all lose and mourn together. Your memory, your love for life, everything that made you, you, will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew you. Rest In Peace brother. We love you.”

Delino DeShields, of the Texas Rangers, posted about Skaggs on Instagram, writing, “My heart is crushed. Life is so unpredictable and we should never take anything for granted. This isn’t just a loss just for the Los Angeles Angels but a loss for our entire baseball family and community. It was a pleasure to have competed against you over the past 5 years. You were a true competitor and my thoughts and prayers will forever be with you and your family. Rest in paradise brother. 😢🙏🏾💔”

Rob Manfred, the commissioner of Major League Baseball, said in a statement: “I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball express our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife, Carli, his family, his friends and all his teammates and colleagues of the Angels.”

Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, wrote a lengthy Instagram post. As The New York Daily News noted, Stanton previously experienced the untimely death of Marlins’ teammate Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident. Stanton’s post read:

“RIP Bro, My heart goes out to your family🙏🏽 My message to the @angels while having no time for yourself to grieve is to hug each other, laugh, cry, lift the ones taking it extra hard up. You’re going to wonder why all of this is happening, is it real, why are u suiting up to play a game that seems irrelevant. Some Anger will ensue while u have to grieve in a fish bowl.. A lot will go through your mind. So stay together through that. The first days back to schedule are the weirdest feeling, from the energy to the questions to having to walk by his locker. Try to Focus & understand how important your strength is for his family, all of your supporters & anyone looking for the power to overcome something. They’re looking @ you for guidance. So you all really need each other right now. Stay strong fellas I’m thinking about you!”

Sal Romano, a pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, wrote on Twitter: “Sad day in the baseball world. RIP @TylerSkaggs37 prayers go out to his family, friends and teammates @Angels #onlythegooddieyoung 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Rene Rivera, of the New York Mets, wrote on Twitter: “I am heartbroken to learn the news of the passing of teammate Tyler Skaggs. Praying for his family to find peace in such a hard moment. Sad moment for baseball.☹️☹️”

Oakland A’s pitcher James Kaprielian wrote simply: “Can’t even believe this…”

This is the team’s official statement:

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District released a statement on July 1 that read, “We are devastated to hear the news that Santa Monica High School graduate, Tyler Skaggs, has passed away…Tyler continued to make visits to our schools the past several years to speak with students and we proudly watched his ascent in professional baseball, along with his family. Tyler’s mother, Debbie, was a previous girls softball coach at Samohi and is currently a physical education teacher. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.”

