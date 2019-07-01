Carli Skaggs, Tyler Skaggs’ Wife: 5 Fast facts You Need to Know

Los Angeles Angeles’ starting pitcher, Tyler Skaggs, who has died at age 27, was married to wife Carli Skaggs, who frequently wrote about her love for the baseball player on social media.

The Los Angeles Angels announced the pitcher’s shocking death, but the team did not release a cause of death. He died in Texas where the team was preparing for a series against the Rangers. The game has now been cancelled.

The couple had been married since 2018, and one profile story on them indicated they wanted to start a family. Tyler’s last post on Instagram came only 20 hours before the news broke of his death. “Howdy y’all 🤠 #TexasRoadtrip,” he wrote.

In what is now a really sad post, Tyler wrote about his wife on Instagram for her birthday 22 weeks ago. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife and love of my life! Cheers to many more years of happiness . 🎊🎉❤️,” he wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Team Offered Prayers for Skaggs’ Wife, Carli

The Los Angeles Angels, in a statement confirming Tyler’s death, mentioned his wife Carli.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.” Here is that statement:

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

According to Daily Beast, Skaggs “last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics.”

Posting about the couple’s wedding, Tyler wrote on Instagram, “2018 was the best year yet 👰🏼🤵🏻⚾️. Thank you to everyone who helped make it special.”

2. The Couple’s Wedding Destination Was Almost Destroyed by Wildfires

A story on the couple’s wedding destination almost being destroyed by “raging wildfires” in late 2018 ran in Wealth Management. According to the article, Skaggs’ wife’s maiden name was Carli Miles.

“The caterer, the venerable Calamigos Ranch, a popular Malibu wedding destination, was in danger of being destroyed by the raging wildfires in late 2018,” the site wrote.

“We were very lucky,” Carli told the site. “Five days before the wedding, we learned the guest ranch would not be available due to the fire. The fires were followed by the threat of rain, which meant mudslides were a possibility.” However, the couple made it through the situation because the wedding room wasn’t damaged, and the wedding went head.

You can see a photo of the couple here.

3. Carli Has Described Being a ‘So-Called Baseball Wife’ as Stressful

Carli opened up to the Wealth Management site about what it was like being a baseball wife.

“Being a so-called baseball wife has a stress all its own,” Carli said to the site.

“Since Tyler’s regularly on the move, we lack that traditional stability.” But the site reported that the couple had “recently purchased a home in Santa Monica, Calif., Skaggs’s hometown” and were planning to start a family soon.

The couple seemed to have a lot of fun together, though. Carli posted one Instagram photo showing them in coordinated Saturday Night Live costumes.

4. On Twitter, Carli Posted Loving Messages to Her Husband

In 2014, Carli wrote on Twitter, “Happy Birthday young boiii ❤️😘😍 @TylerSkaggs37 love you!” She also posted photos showing her with Tyler on Instagram.

Some of the couple’s photos showed them on trips together.

“Quick visit to the Blue Temple and White Temple on our way to Chiang Mai 🙏🙌” she wrote with one. She posted about the couple’s bridal shower too, writing, “Yesterday was a special day with family and friends. I can’t express how grateful I am for the beautiful bridal shower my aunts, cousin and family friend planned and hosted. You ladies are the best and I couldn’t have been happier ❤️.”

5. Carli Called Tyler the Love of Her Life & It’s Not Yet Clear How Tyler Skaggs Died

The death of Tyler Skaggs is obviously shocking due to his young age. However, the team has not yet released a cause of death. Here’s his last Instagram post:

A mere 30 weeks ago, Carlie was preparing to marry Tyler and wrote on Instagram in a now heartbreaking photo: “Two days till I marry the love of my life ❤️”

Tyler returned the favor 19 weeks ago, posting a photo of him with Carli and writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life 💝🌹.”