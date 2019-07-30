Tyreek Hill Injury: Chiefs WR Depth Chart After Bruised Quad Injury

Tyreek Hill was carted off at Chiefs training camp Tuesday with an apparent lower leg injury, reports Adam Teicher of ESPN NFL Nation. He posted a picture on social media with the caption: “This is Hill being taken off the field with what appears to be a right leg injury.”

“Tyreek Hill gave the Chiefs a scare when he stayed on the ground after being hit by CB Bashaud Breeland, who was breaking up a pass. Hill eventually got up and hobbled over to the medical tent, where he is being examined,” Teicher also tweeted.

Adam Schefter has since reported that this is a bruised quad and that Hill “is expected to be fine.” The recovery time for this injury is at most six weeks, but many of these fully heal just within two.

This continues an eventful offseason for the embattled Chiefs receiver. He was not criminally charged in connection with allegations that he broke his 3-year-old son’s arm, and the NFL decided not to discipline him. Hill’s fiancee Crystal Espinal opted to not cooperate with the league’s investigation per Ian Rapoport.

In late April, explosive audio emerged of Hill threatening Espinal by saying, “You need to be terrified of me, too, [expletive].” That was in response to Espinal saying Hill’s son was terrified of him. The league’s statement about Hill receiving no suspension did not mention that threat.

The Chiefs barred Hill from participating in offseason workouts after the audio leaked. He has been practicing at training camp ever since it started the last few days.

Hill issued a statement in which he slammed “false allegations” of child abuse after the NFL decided not to suspend him.

With Hill still in the fold, but possibly out for a few preseason contests, let’s take a look at Kansas City’s receiver depth chart.

Chiefs Wide Receiver Depth Chart Post Tyreek Hill Injury

Tyreek Hill is headed out of practice in the front seat of the cart. Looked like he injured his right leg on a PBU Bashaud Breeland. pic.twitter.com/rnADIa8EMe — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2019

*Notates expected starter

WR1: Sammy Watkins*, Marcus Kemp

WR2: Mecole Hardman*, Byron Pringle

Slot: Tyreek Hill*, Demarcus Robinson

While Hill is nursing his bruised quad (for possibly just a single preseason game), Robinson will ably fill the role at slot receiver. He caught a respectable 22 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns in a backup role last season.

Once Hill returns, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ weapons go from decent to nearly unstoppable. Hill is one of the elite speedsters in the league, which helped him to 87 receptions for nearly 1,500 yards and 12 scores. He also chips in 151 yards on the ground, though many of these come on extended laterals or screen passes.

Watkins and Hardman have the physical ability to be one of the better one-two punches at receiver in the AFC. Watkins, however, is not the same threat he was when he eclipsed 1,000 yards for the Bills in 2015. However, his 6-foot-1, 211-pound frame is prototypical size for a No. 1 target, and he was able to generate 519 yards receiving in 2018.

Hardman was the second-round draft pick this past April out of Georgia. He posted a sizzling 4.33 time in the 40 at the combine. In a crowded Bulldog offense, the former 5-star caught 35 passes for 543 yards in his third year in Athens.

The athleticism is there for Watkins and Hardman, but they need to put it together to supplement Hill’s immense production out of the slot.