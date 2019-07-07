UFC 239 Purse: How Much Will Nunes/Holm & Jones/Santos Winners Make?

The two title matches for Saturday night’s UFC 239 are Amanda Nunes versus Holly Holm in the women’s bantamweight and Jon Jones versus Thiago Santos in the men’s light heavyweight. It’s a double Brazil-USA tilt, as Nunes and Santos both hail from the former, while Holm and Jones are both Americans.

Each of the fighter’s guaranteed payouts for the evening have already been revealed. According to CBS Sports, Jones will receive $500,000, while Santos will walk away with $350,000 no matter what.

Nunes has a chance to match Jones’ prize winnings, as she is guaranteed $300,000, but will earn an extra $200,000 with a title victory. Holm will pocket $300,000.

MMA Junkie presents the rest of the payouts for each of the previous bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The site points out the these don’t account for TV ratings bonuses, under the table payments and other undetermined compensations.

Stay tuned for the highlights from Nunes/Holm, plus Jones/Santos once that is concluded.

Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm Results

#UFC239 has been pure ART so far. Damn near a perfect card. Nunes is amazing. pic.twitter.com/f0NZiLHP9m — well then,,, (@BenCNU804) July 7, 2019

Nunes knocked out Holm with just 50 seconds left in the first round. It was a technical knockout after Nunes tagged Holm with a head kick. This improved the Brazilian’s record to 18-4, while Holm falls to 12-5.

Holm tried to show patience, only throwing 17 strikes while landing 14. Nunes started getting aggressive midway through the round, ending up with 17 landed strikes after 36 attempts.

Holm was considered the superior fighter standing up, so when she avoided a Nunes takedown attempt in the middle of the round, the Vegas crowd started to sense an upset brewing. Nunes silenced that murmuring with the round-ending head kick.

This is Nunes’ sixth straight title defense. She originally won the belt by submission against Miesha Tate in July 2016.