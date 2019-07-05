USA vs. Mexico Ticket Prices: How Much to Attend Gold Cup Final?

The United States is using the 2019 Gold Cup as an opportunity to rebuild a foundation of success. The program infamously lost to Trinidad and Tobago in the fall of 2017 to miss out on the 2018 World Cup, the first failure to qualify after six straight appearances.

The Americans occasionally rampaged en route to the tournament final, blowing out Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago by a combined score of 10-0. After consecutive 1-0 squeakers against Panama and Curacao, the USMNT outpaced a skilled Jamaica squad 3-1 in the semifinals.

This set up a rivalry matchup in the final Sunday (9 p.m. Eastern time, FS1 and Univision) against Mexico at Soldier Field. El Tri needed penalty kicks versus Costa Rica and a one-goal win over Haiti to advance.

Let’s look at ticket prices for Sunday in Chicago.

Ticket Prices for USA-Mexico Gold Cup Final

Secondary markets still show several tickets available for Sunday. StubHub’s cheapest seats are going for $245 in a far corner of Soldier Field. Some lower midfield seats are in the four-digit range, with one going for $1,420.25.

Ticketmaster lists its cheapest tickets in the far back rows of the north endzone at $266-$279. A seat near the front row of midfield is going for $1,519. VividSeats is slightly less expensive with endzone seats priced at $240. Only a handful of tickets are going for more than $1,000.

The drive for demand with these tickets must stem from the bitter rivalry between the North American neighbors. Mexico holds a 4-1 advantage in Gold Cup finals versus the United States. The Americans’ only win came in Soldier Field in 2007.

Men’s Tickets Compared to Women’s World Cup Final Tickets

The Women’s World Cup final will take place on the same day, with TV coverage starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Tickets to enter the Grande Stade Olympique Lyonnais are similarly priced to the Gold Cup final.

According to the Evening Standard, FIFA has run out of its ticket allotment, but plenty of options exist on the secondary market.

Per StubHub, the cheapest tickets to enter Grande Stade Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday are 275 euros ($308) and in a far corner. There are some lower deck seats on the sidelines that are going for 2,300 euros ($2,580).

Viagogo offers slightly less expensive options. The cheapest prices are $236 for corner seats. Some decent sideline and lower deck seats are going for under $500, while the most expensive are as high as $1,127.

These ticket values have skyrocketed since FIFA’s initial sale. The most expensive and highest-quality tickets (Category 1) went for just 84 euros. The cheaper Category 4 ones sold for 23 euros a pop.

Compared to the quarterfinals match against France, who is hosting this year, these tickets are nothing. The day after the matchup was announced, prices averaged $425 with some going for as much as $5,100 according to Tom Schad at USA Today.

According to data provided to USA TODAY Sports by StubHub, the average ticket price for Friday’s game was $335 as of Tuesday evening, and sales for the game had doubled since the defending-champion Americans slipped past Spain, 2-1, on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sources living in Europe told Heavy at the time that some were going as high as $11,000.