USA vs. Netherlands: Starting Lineup & USWNT Roster for World Cup Final

USA takes on the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup final. The USWNT-Netherlands game starts at 11 a.m. Eastern on Fox. For the U.S., all eyes are on Megan Rapinoe and whether she will be in the starting lineup.

Rapinoe noted after the USA-England match that she expected to play today. The USWNT star expressed this again leading up to the match.

“As of now, I’m expecting to be ready for tomorrow. I feel good,” Rapinoe told Sporting News. “That’s all I can really say right now. We have one more training session…I’m pretty open and honest with you. Nothing hidden. I expect to be good to go for tomorrow.”

U.S. manager Jill Ellis noted that she is expected to have the entire roster available barring a major setback.

“Having this extra day [of rest] has been huge,” Ellis explained to Sporting News. “At this point no one has been ruled out so that’s encouraging for me as a coach.”

The Netherlands Represent a Formidable Opponent for the USA in the Final

Heading into the tournament, the Netherlands were a bit overlooked compared to teams like France, USA and Germany. The team has proven they can play with anyone during the World Cup.

The Netherlands defeated Sweden 1-0 to advance to the title match. Over the last two matches, the Netherlands also has a 2-0 victory against the Netherlands and a 2-1 win over Japan. Netherlands manager Sarina Wiegman was complimentary of the U.S. prior to the match.

“The American culture is very much about hard work,” Wiegman noted to the Los Angeles Times. “And that’s different in our culture. If you want to win from our country like this, well, you need to fight.”

Throughout the World Cup, there has been lots of talk about whether the USWNT will go to the White House. Alex Morgan emphasized that the team would discuss that after the tournament is over.

“I think we’ll make that decision after we finish Sunday’s game,” Morgan said, per ESPN. “I think there’s been a lot of talk prematurely about the White House and Trump, but first we have to do business. But [as far as going], I think you guys know the answer to that anyways.”

Here is a look at the USA’S starting lineup and roster for the World Cup final.

USA’s Projected Starting Lineup vs. Netherlands

Here is a look at the projected USWNT starting XI. We expect a similar lineup to what we saw against England with the addition of Rapinoe.

POSITION PLAYER GK Alyssa Naeher D Crystal Dunn D Becky Sauerbrunn D Abby Dahlkemper D Kelley O’Hara M Lindsey Horan M Julie Ertz M Rose Lavelle F Megan Rapinoe F Alex Morgan F Tobin Heath

USWNT Roster for World Cup