WATCH: Jets Star Le’Veon Bell Frantically Mentions LeBron James, Beyoncé in Viral Video

New York Jets star running back, Le’Veon Bell took to Instagram with a heated video, saying he’s upset with how people view his lifestyle off the field. He was upset about celebrities being told they are “not focused.”

He starts the video by saying, “I’m tired of social media.” In the video, Bell seems to essentially want people to understand how players have lives outside of football.

He references LeBron James‘ family tradition of ‘Taco Tuesdays’ and Beyoncé “waking up singing.” He said that while riding an escalator at an airport. He uses the escalator as a prop, saying, “I’m supposed to running up the steps, working out.”

Bell’s Instagram Post

Hot Take

One of his non-fans at the airport might have been the catalyst for this. It comes at a time where the lives of players are completely on display with social media. Some players post their own content while others have content posted about them. There’s no question they are under the microscope as professional athletes.

Bell’s approach might be seen by many as excessive, but to some his point is strong. He has a right to have a voice as an American and he used that to say he, along with other athletes, performers, or other celebrities, don’t always have to be working on their craft. Just as anybody in the workforce knows, there should be time allotted for your job and time for yourself, family, and friends.

For most Americans, meeting a celebrity is never in the cards. So many view them as an idea instead of taking the time to realize that they are human. They have lives and other people to care for, just like you.

Football, singing, or otherwise, they have to work extremely hard to get to where they. Living more balanced lives helps them as individuals and also improves their performance on the field or stage.

Bell’s Impact to Jets

Bell sat out the entire 2018 season before signing a four-year $52.5 million deal with the Jets. He’s been scrutinized before for not taking football serious enough and not being a ‘team player.’ He got the deal he wanted and is now primed to have a big season with the Jets.

He will join a young team with Sam Darnold playing quarterback and a defense that will help get the ball back. They will find ways to utilize Bell as a focal point in the offense as the Steelers did, but there’s plenty of buzz surrounded the youth of the Jets. The Jets will feed him the ball and he could really help Darnold develop as a passer. When teams stack the box with defenders, Darnold will be able to throw his great deep ball with ease. It looks like Bell has left the Steelers for greener pastures.

READ NEXT: Cowboys’ Social Media Dropping Hints Ezekiel Elliott’s Their Guy

Follow Rich Durazzo on TWITTER for more articles like this and more!