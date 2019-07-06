Zion Williamson vs. RJ Barrett Stats: Summer League Pelicans-Knicks Game

It is fitting that Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett’s first NBA Summer League game is against each other. As the Pelicans-Knicks square off, we will have the stats for two of the top NBA rookies heading into the league. The game prior to the Pelicans-Knicks game ran over, to the tip-off has been a bit delayed. Barrett spoke with the New York Post about the matchup.

“He’s a great talent,’’ Barrett told the New York Post. “He’s going to do his thing. I’m going to do my thing. It’s about which team wins…He’s a freak. There’s nothing you can do about it. You just got to contain him.”

According to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Williamson is expected to play 24 to 28 minutes in his first Summer League game. Both Williamson and Barrett are part of rebuilding efforts as their teams are hoping the rookies can play a big part in their turnaround.

The Pelicans were hoping to use Williamson as a way to convince Anthony Davis to have a change of heart and stay in New Orleans. However, the Pelicans ended up trading Davis and received quite a bit in return including Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. Williamson understands that the NBA will be a different game than his time at Duke.

“[In NBA], everybody can shoot. You can’t really help [defensively] too much, otherwise it’s an open three,” Williamson told Pelicans writer Jim Eichenhofer. “I love the spacing. It’s almost like a dream come true for me. Because every time I attack the basket, there is space.”

The Knicks had planned to bring in All-Stars to surround Barrett, but the team struck out on Kevin Durant along with other top players in free agency. New York was able to sign Julius Randle along with several veteran players to add to their roster.

Zion’s Position in the NBA Is Fluid

It will be interesting to see how the Pelicans use Williamson in the NBA. Some are describing Williamson as a point-center meaning he would play the five while, at times, also running the offense. Williamson’s size means he is more of a small-ball center and unlikely to be able to play the position full-time.

Barrett’s position is more clear at shooting guard. He is a playmaking guard who shines by attacking the defense and creates open shots for his teammates. Barrett’s challenge at Duke was the lack of shooting on the roster.