WATCH: Aaron Rodgers With Mustache in ‘Canadian Tuxedo’

There’s a lot of denim-on-denim going on here. Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers strutted his stuff in a “Canadian tuxedo” as he walked into Winnipeg. He also confidently sported what can only be called a “porn mustache.” You can see video and photos throughout this article.

Do you like the QB’s new look? Tell us in the comments. On social media, the garb provoked a series of jokes. The Packers got this all started with a tweet showing Rodgers in full denim glory. “Your new wallpaper 😎🔥#WallpaperWednesday,” the team wrote on Twitter, sharing two photos of Rodgers with said ‘stache. Shades, a bolo tie, and large headphones completed the “look.”

For those who don’t know the term “Canadian tuxedo,” the phrase is used to describe people who dress all in denim, and it actually dates to Bing Crosby (more on that in a minute.) More precisely, a Canadian tuxedo means pairing a denim jean jacket with denim jeans (Rodgers added a denim shirt into the mix). Although often considered a fashion mistake, celebrities and politicians alike have donned the look before Rodgers (hint: Justin Trudeau and Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in matching denim outfits years ago).

The Packers also shared a video of the sartorial statement. Rodgers wore the tux as he entered Canadian territory; the Packers are playing in a preseason game August 22, 2019 against the Oakland Raiders. He’s been dealing with tightness in his back, causing him issues this preseason.

Danny Vitale also sported a version of the look, but he dumped the bolo tie. However, it was Rodgers who garnered the most attention.

The Jokes Flew on Twitter After Rodgers Was Seen in the Canadian Tuxedo

Looks like Aaron Rodgers continues to successfully balance his dual career as Packers QB and Montana Bounty Hunter Who Pilots His Own Helicopter. pic.twitter.com/R20rE0n7WO — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 21, 2019

People felt like they had seen this look before.

“Rodgers looks like a guy from a truck stop in Saskatchewan,” decided one man on Twitter. “Aaron Rodgers looks like the dad who always builds his son’s car and wins the Pinewood Derby,” wrote another Packer fan.

“what the hell,” was the succinct response of another. “Looks like someone who isn’t allowed within 200 feet of a school,” claimed another person writing on the Packers’ Twitter thread.

Here’s another look at the “look.”

“He looks like Tom Selleck,” another fan decided. “Needs to be in a spaghetti western,” another wrote. “This is going to be the Halloween costume of 2019…” said another.

Bing Crosby Was Once Denied Entrance to a Canadian Hotel for Wearing All Denim

The Canadian tuxedo was born in 1951 when singer Bing Crosby wasn't able to check into a high end Vancouver hotel because he was wearing jeans. Levi's heard the story and sent him a custom denim tuxedo jacket to wear on his Canadian holidays. #HistoryTotallyRules – JB pic.twitter.com/Jj81jFmyp6 — CFOX (@CFOXvan) February 20, 2018

Buzzfeed gives this history of the Canadian tux. The story goes that legendary crooner Bing Crosby showed up at a Canadian hotel wearing denim. He was turned away. His friends contacted Levi Strauss and Co., which decided to seize the moment and designed a denim tuxedo jacket for Crosby so he could make it inside elite establishments in denim. The rest is history.

Hey, if Bing Crosby can rock it, why not Rodgers? Then again, Bing Crosby was Bing Crosby.

