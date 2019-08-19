Aaron Rodgers Posts Heartfelt Message for ‘Friend’ Cedric Benson

Aaron Rodgers only spent one season as teammates with Cedric Benson before his career ended in 2012, but the Green Bay Packers star quarterback lamented the death of his “friend” all the same Sunday as news of Benson’s death spread across the NFL.

Benson, who was 36, was reportedly killed in a motorcycle accident in Austin, Texas, according to the initial report from NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

On Sunday night, Rodgers wrote a heartfelt Instagram post about Benson, who was in the same 2005 NFL Draft class as Rodgers and became “fast friends” with Rodgers in his short time spent in Green Bay.

Benson went No. 4 overall as a rusher out of Texas to the Chicago Bears, where he played three seasons. The Packers selected California star Rodgers later in the first round at No. 24 overall.

During their shared time with the Packers in 2012, Benson had a rocky season after signing a one-year, $825,000 deal. He rushed 71 times for 248 rushing yards and a single touchdown before a Lisfranc injury in his foot landed him on the injury reserve and effectively ended his career in the pros.

