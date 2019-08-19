Davante Adams Trades Smack Talk With Raiders QB Derek Carr

Once upon in Fresno, California, Davante Adams and Derek Carr were among the best quarterback-receiver tandems in all of college football as they lead Fresno State to an 11-2 record and a Mountain West Conference championship

Now, as prolific members of separate pro teams, the two former teammates are taking a little friend-to-friend smack before they meet in Thursday’s preseason game in Oakland.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr started the fun Thursday when looking ahead to the matchup with the Packers he told reporters: “I’m going to play corner. I’m going to show everybody how to lock up Davante Adams because I know all his moves.”

No denying it from Carr, who quickly retweeted the sentiment.

It didn’t take long for the smack talk to reach Adams in Green Bay, and when asked Sunday evening about how accurate Carr’s knowledge of his “moves,” the Packers star receiver showed no mercy.

“That’s inaccurate,” Adams said. “I say that if he wants to get out there, I would love for Derek to get on the other side so I can show the world what it looks like when a regular person … gets out there and covers a crafted wide receiver.”

Carr had retweeted video of Adams’ comments within hours, suggesting the hysterical back-and-forth between friends could last right up until kickoff at 7 p.m. Thursday as the two starters prepare to play limited reps in the third week of exhibition games.

🔒 down and I got the key… 😂😂 https://t.co/NsQMYa5Ryk — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 19, 2019

The Packers and Raiders will also meet on Oct. 20 at Lambeau Field during the regular season, where both teams face uphill battles and tough competition around their respective divisions.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Read Next: Aaron Rodgers Makes Heartfelt Post for Fallen Former Teammate Cedric Benson