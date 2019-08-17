Andrew Luck’s Injury: What Happened to the Colts Quarterback?

Andrew Luck is dealing with multiple injuries that could keep him out for the start of the NFL season. Luck was initially believed to be dealing with a calf injury, but Colts owner Jim Irsay recently revealed the quarterback also has a “small little bone issue.”

“Jim Irsay was on @SiriusXMNFL yesterday. FWIW, Irsay said Andrew Luck is dealing with a ‘small little bone’ issue. Nothing to do with the Achilles tendon. Irsay: ‘But I really feel very confident that he’s going to find his way through this thing,'” 1070 the Fan’s Kevin Bowen tweeted.

Colts GM Chris Ballard admitted that Luck’s ankle “needs to be addressed.”

“Ballard: tested ankle yesterday, saw specialist. Front of ankle needs to be addressed. High ankle-ish. Up by the calf,” Colts reporter Mike Chappell tweeted.

Jacoby Brissett Could Start for the Colts in Week 1

Luck has consistently maintained that he is hopeful that he can play in Week 1, but the latest news indicates his status is in jeopardy. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Luck is expected to miss the entire preseason, and Indianapolis could start backup Jacoby Brissett in his place.

“From @NFLTotalAccess: #Colts coach Frank Reich wants to make a call on Andrew Luck’s availability for Week 1 after next week’s game. With Luck struggling to improve, could be Jacoby Brissett against the #Chargers on Sept. 8,” Garafolo tweeted.

After missing the 2017 season, Luck played in all 16 games in 2018. Luck has had a rough bout with injuries over the last several years. The Colts quarterback only played in seven games in 2015. The Athletic’s Stephen Holder reported that Luck does not have a high ankle sprain despite some speculation about the quarterback’s injury.

“One little issue I’m seeing in mentions and other tweets this morning: No one is saying Andrew Luck has a high ankle sprain. He has pain in that area of the ankle and in the calf area. It is diagnosed not a high ankle sprain. Important distinction,” Holder tweeted.

Colts GM Chris Ballard Called Luck’s Injury a “Cumulative Thing”

There is not a lot of available info on how Luck sustained the injury, but Ballard noted it was a “cumulative thing.” This could be a bit worrisome to Colts fans given his injury history.

“I think it’s a cumulative thing, through the years,” Ballard explained, per Pro Football Talk. “Andrew’s had some ankle issues with his left one for a while, and I think it’s just kind of a cumulative thing.”

Luck previously told NBC Sports’ Peter King that his goal was to play Week 1.

“I certainly believe I will [be ready],” Luck noted to NBC Sports. “That’s certainly the goal…At times I do worry about it. It can be frustrating. The arc of an injury, whether it’s a big surgical one or something you’re rehabbing through. But no, because I’ve improved. Maybe I’m not improving as fast as I want and missing things is no fun. It eats at you. But I do know at the end of the day if I’m getting the most out of myself, if I’m being the best I can that day, then that’s what I need to do.”