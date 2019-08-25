Andrew Luck’s Wife, Nicole Pechanec, Is Pregnant With 1st Child

Andrew Luck’s wife, Nicole Pechanec, is pregnant with the couple’s first child, per WTHR. With Luck announcing his unexpected retirement, it is hard to imagine that his new family has not caused him to reconsider his football career given his recent injury history. Luck admitted to WTHR that he is “really excited, but terrified” about becoming a father when NBC originally reported the story in June.

Luck married his longtime girlfriend in Prague back in March 2019, per Indy Star. The former Colts quarterback called the event the “best day of his life.”

“It was awesome,” Luck told Indy Star. “It was the best day of my life, and probably the best offseason I’ve ever had…It’s great. We’ve been together for a decade, so not much has changed besides the ring on the finger, and she’s got great insurance now.”

Luck Met Pechanec While They Were Students at Stanford

Just rocked some trampoline, now taking in some cycling for the first time. pic.twitter.com/CopZNeConU — John Andy Nicole (@superherosthree) August 13, 2016

The couple first met in college at Stanford where both were student-athletes as Pechanec was a competitive gymnast. Pechanec works in sports as a field producer for both ESPN and NBC, per her Linkedin profile. She also worked with NBC as a gymnastics statistician during the 2016 Rio Olympics. During last season’s playoff run, Luck explained that Pechanec had given him a bit of perspective on his career and all he has overcome.

“If you’ve played five, six, seven years, you’ve overcome something in a sense,” Luck explained to ESPN. “I was talking to my folks about this and [girlfriend] Nicole about, man, it’s hard to sort of when you’re in the weeds to sort of flip that switch and zoom out a little bit and get a little different perspective and appreciate or understand what happens. Because you’re in it and it’s like you’re on and you don’t want to get out of it.”

Luck noted in his retirement press conference that he believed the decision was the best move for his own well-being.

“I know that I am unable to pour my heart and soul into this position. … it’s sad, but I also have a lot of clarity in this,” Luck said, per ESPN.

Pechanec Is Involved in Social Entrepreneurship

Have spent my birthday with this crew for 5 years now, different cities (and countries), same amazing people.❤️ #nbcsports @superherosthree pic.twitter.com/misHqUInpw — Nicole Pechanec (@gymniko) August 18, 2018

In addition to sports, Pechanec is also passionate about social entrepreneurship. She is part of Nest’s board of trustees and is also the organization’s finance committee chair. Pechanec described Nest and her passion for social entrepreneurship via a Linkedin blurb.

Working hand in hand with brands, philanthropists, and artisan businesses, Nest is using radical transparency, data-driven development, and fair market access to connect craftspeople, brands, and consumers in a circular and human centric value chain.

As for Luck, it will be interesting to see if the former quarterback stays involved in football now that he is retired. Luck was once considered one of the top quarterback prospects we had seen in decades, but injuries ended up playing a major role in cutting his career short.