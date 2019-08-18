The offseason has been an interesting one for Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers emerging young star got an entirely new cast of teammates and is in the midst of fighting for a roster spot on the USA Basketball FIBA World Cup team. Known for his at times eccentric outfit choices, Kuzma got some shade tossed his way by both his new Lakers teammate as well as his friends at USA Basketball camp.

Anthony Davis & Donovan Mitchell Roast Lakers Kyle Kuzma’s Outfit

Clocking in with a unique outfit choice on Instagram, Kuzma was on the receiving end of a number of clean shots from members of the NBA community.

Lakers teammate Anthony Davis was the first to chime in and decided to ask Kyle Kuzma just what exactly he was wearing. Donovan Mitchell clocked in next by tagging fellow USA Basketball member Jayson Tatum in his comment making fun of Kuzma as well.

A number of other NBA players jumped into the mix as well with Isiah Thomas, Miles Bridges, Dwayne Bacon, and teammate Kostas Antetokuonmpo all ragging on Kuzma for his outfit of choice. Ronnie 2K of the NBA 2K video game series even checked in with a comment saying Kuzma’s in-game rating would be dropping as a result of his questionable outfit choice.

Lakers Dwight Howard Rumors Heating Up

With the injury to DeMarcus Cousins, the Lakers are forced to revisit an old failed experiment in the hopes of plugging a gaping hole on their roster. In need of a big man with the free-agent market looking barren, there is some reported interest on both sides in a reunion of Howard and the Lakers. Howard spurned the Lakers in free agency after a difficult season with the purple and gold – immediately turning him into one of the Laker fanbases biggest villains.

Howard has said he has an entirely different mindset than he did when he first joined the Lakers and even now understands why Kobe Bryant clashed with him and ended up calling him “soft”. Howard would be expected to assume an entirely different role on the Lakers and rather than being the secondary star to Kobe Bryant, will likely find himself coming off the bench supporting JaVale McGee.

Howard is still under contract with the Grizzlies, though a buyout seems all but inevitable at this point. Expect the Lakers to try and pounce once Howard is officially on the open market and given the lack of a market surrounding the former defensive player of the year, shouldn’t cost more than the veteran minimum – especially since he’ll still be cashing his paycheck from the Grizzlies.

For all the fanfare that comes with Howard, he has shown over the past few seasons that when healthy, he can still provide a team with some quality rebounding, rim protection, and interior defense. He isn’t the elite superstar that he was the first time around, but he should be able to give the Lakers some strong minutes off the bench.