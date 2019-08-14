Antonio Brown on ‘Hard Knocks’: My Feet Were ‘Circumcised’

Antonio Brown had an interesting way of describing his foot injury on the latest episode of “Hard Knocks.” After showing the camera the bottom of his feet, Brown gave an unexpected circumcision analogy to describe the injury.

“My feet is pretty much getting circumcised, right,” Brown noted on the show. “…I f—— got circumcised on my feet. Hopefully, my feet were born again and I freaking can run faster. Feel sorry for me later, thank you.”

Brown later explained how the injury occurred, noting that his feet initially started swelling to the point that he could barely walk. Brown had to have the fluid drained after he sustained the injury as he described to the “Hard Knocks” crew.

I was on a vacation in Paris I was training, and I was trying cryogenic therapy to recover my body. And I got out and I felt my foot burning. So, I was like, ‘Man, I felt a hot sensation.’ So, the next 24 hours it swelled up. It got really big, and I couldn’t really walk or put pressure [on it]. The doctor came over and drained a little [fluid] out. Scappled the next day, freaking scissors the next day. Just kind of let it leak all out. As everything leaked all out, I was able to put a lot of pressure [on it]. Thankfully, my trainer was working me out in the midst of [not being able] to be on my feet. So, I am crawling within workouts getting other stuff better…So, now it’s just like new skin, I’m trying to get my feet used to feeling it, but it feels like I have this big patch of just open whoopie cushion.

Little Details Were Provided About Antonio Brown’s Dispute With the NFL Over His Helmet

Many fans were hoping to get a behind-the-scenes look at Brown’s dispute with the NFL about his helmet. While the issue was brought up a few times on the show, there were few new details provided. HBO did tease the third episode where Brown’s issue with his helmet is expected to take center stage. “Hard Knocks” showed Gruden speaking with the media and publicly supporting his new star receiver.

“We’re gonna support him,” Gruden said, per NFL.com. “And whatever his decision is, we’ll stand by it. But we’re confident he’s going to be a huge factor for the Raiders for years to come…I have a lot of confidence that he’s one of the premier competitors I’ve ever been around. And I got a feeling he would play with no helmet, that’s how much he loves to play,” Gruden said. “But I’m not gonna put words in anybody’s mouth.”

Jon Gruden Asked the Coaching Staff If Anyone Had Seen Antonio Brown

Gruden has to be frustrated with the start of Brown’s tenure with the Raiders. The Oakland coach appeared to take the injury news in stride as the “Hard Knocks” cameras were rolling. At one point, Gruden jokingly asked the coaching staff if anyone had seen Brown. Gruden emphasized on several occasions just how good Brown is when he is on the football field.