Antonio Brown’s Foot Photos Are Disturbing for Raiders WR

Antonio Brown’s feet are not for those that are squeamish as photos of his injury have gone viral. Brown has posted several photos of the bottom of his feet, but the Raiders have been coy about the exact injury. Here is a look at some of the graphic photos of Brown’s feet that have been circulating on social media.

When yall storm Area 51 please return Antonio Brown's feet pic.twitter.com/LH3xxJeOKb — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) August 6, 2019

Cc: @AB84 IG This man trained so hard the bottom of his foot coming off! pic.twitter.com/jlbvBNX0nD — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) July 31, 2019

Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms reported that the new Raiders receiver’s feet were frostbitten from using a cryotherapy machine.

After Monday’s show, Simms got word from someone with knowledge of the situation that Brown burned his feet by entering a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear, and his feet were frostbitten.

Not everyone is buying the frostbite theory, Dr. David Chao reported that he believes the injury came from something else. Chao cited the cause was “too much moisture” and noted it does not appear to be a serious injury as he detailed in an article for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Judging from photos, the superficial layers on the soles of Brown’s feet were macerated from too much moisture. He likely has a superimposed infection that probably involves pseudomonas, based on the color and appearance. Fortunately, this does not appear to be deep and involves mostly the “dead” skin areas on the sole of his feet. Therefore, it should be easily treatable and his return to play should occur well before meaningful games are played.

It is worth noting that Chao is admittedly giving his medical opinion based on the photos and does not have knowledge of how the injury occurred.

Brown Saw a Foot Specialist & Is Listed by the Raiders as “Day-to-Day”

This season’s debut episode of “Hard Knocks” provided a bit of insight into Brown’s injury but stopped short of naming the root issue. Brown was shown working out privately, and the Raiders medical staff told head coach Jon Gruden that he needed to be held out because he tends to only practice full speed. Gruden recently noted after a Raiders training camp practice that there is no timeline for Brown’s return.

“No, I can’t [elaborate on whether Brown was in attendance],” Gruden said, per the Mercury News. “No, he’s gathering information and I’ll bring you up to speed when I know something. But I’m not going to sit here and speculate any more…I’m not going to answer any more questions. I have no information so until I hear I’m going to continue to get ready for the scrimmage tomorrow.”



AB’s Injury Is Not Expected to Be Serious

From Inside Training Camp: #Raiders WR Antonio Brown is still day-to-day with his troublesome feet after what team sources describe as a cryogenic chamber mishap. pic.twitter.com/4NoT7IS8Yj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2019

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brown’s injury is not believed to be serious. Rapoport noted that what Brown’s injury does impact is Brown’s work leading up to Week 1, especially as he gets comfortable with his new team.

It remains to be seen whether Brown will be able to get some preseason work with new quarterback Derek Carr. Brown’s status continues to be listed as day-to-day by the Raiders.

