Baker Mayfield Responds Following Odell Beckham Injury

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens broke the news that star wide receiver Odell Beckham is dealing with “a little something” that has kept him off the field for some of the more strenuous parts of the team’s preseason.
Beckham did not participate in team drills during the Browns joint practice and did not play against the Washington Redskins in Week 1 of the preseason despite suiting up and warming up.
ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that Beckham has been dealing with a hip pointer, which is described by UPMC Sports Medicine as: A deep bruise to the ridge of bone on the upper outside of your hip. It’s often a result of a direct blow to the hip or a hard fall.
Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot disputed that report, and later multiple reports said it was a hip injury but not necessarily a hip pointer.
While the details are still murky, Beckham is dealing with some kind of minor ailment that his limited him so far this preseason.
So is his quarterback Baker Mayfield worried? It doesn’t sound like it.
“We have the next-man-up mentality,’’ Mayfield told Cleveland.com. “Obviously, he’s going to be ready to go when it’s time to play. Him sitting out and doing some of these things mentally is him getting used to the offense and seeing different things and hearing us communicating it. So when he comes out there, he can be full speed and know exactly what to do. But it’s great for those other guys to get out there and get a chance to see the change of pace. The more guys that are ready to play with that first group the better.”
Rashard Higgins Taking Advantage of Extra Reps in Odell Beckham’s Absence
Rashard Higgins has been one of the next-men-up and has been a big piece of the Browns office with both Jarvis Landry and Beckham seeing limited reps and sitting out the first preseason game against the Washington Redskins.
Higgins led the Browns with five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown from Mayfield against Washington. Following the score, Higgins celebrated his TD with a strut down the red carpet, with tight end David Njoku and Mayfield laying down and pretending to snap paparazzi shots.
“I think that’ll come with time,’’ he said. “I think Higgins and I, that came because he was my guy on that second-team offense last year and throughout all those reps in the offseason. So no, it’ll come with time. Just like Jarvis [Landry] and I [were able to ensure our] chemistry grew as well.”
Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Have Had Plenty of Time to Grow Bond
While Beckham has been somewhat limited so far, he’s done lots to get on the same page with his new quarterback. And while they still have to prove what they can do on the field together in a live game situation, it seems they’ve had no problem meshing off of it.
“When you have a guy like that, you never want to let him down,” Beckham said when asked about his quarterback. “There’s a reason he was the first pick. I just let him tell me what he thinks I should do and I’m just gonna do that. And he’s going to put it where it needs to be.”
Mayfield has returned the praise, calling Beckham an “unreal talent.”
When asked if Beckham would be ready to go for the team’s second preseason game against the Colts on Saturday, Kitchens responded: “We haven’t decided yet. He probably could play though.”
