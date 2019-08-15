Baker Mayfield Responds Following Odell Beckham Injury

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens broke the news that star wide receiver Odell Beckham is dealing with “a little something” that has kept him off the field for some of the more strenuous parts of the team’s preseason.

Beckham did not participate in team drills during the Browns joint practice and did not play against the Washington Redskins in Week 1 of the preseason despite suiting up and warming up.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that Beckham has been dealing with a hip pointer, which is described by UPMC Sports Medicine as: A deep bruise to the ridge of bone on the upper outside of your hip. It’s often a result of a direct blow to the hip or a hard fall.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot disputed that report, and later multiple reports said it was a hip injury but not necessarily a hip pointer.

Can confirm it's a hip injury (but not a hip pointer) that's been keeping #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. out of team drills — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) August 15, 2019

While the details are still murky, Beckham is dealing with some kind of minor ailment that his limited him so far this preseason.

So is his quarterback Baker Mayfield worried? It doesn’t sound like it.

“We have the next-man-up mentality,’’ Mayfield told Cleveland.com. “Obviously, he’s going to be ready to go when it’s time to play. Him sitting out and doing some of these things mentally is him getting used to the offense and seeing different things and hearing us communicating it. So when he comes out there, he can be full speed and know exactly what to do. But it’s great for those other guys to get out there and get a chance to see the change of pace. The more guys that are ready to play with that first group the better.”

Rashard Higgins Taking Advantage of Extra Reps in Odell Beckham’s Absence

Rashard Higgins has been one of the next-men-up and has been a big piece of the Browns office with both Jarvis Landry and Beckham seeing limited reps and sitting out the first preseason game against the Washington Redskins.

Higgins led the Browns with five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown from Mayfield against Washington. Following the score, Higgins celebrated his TD with a strut down the red carpet, with tight end David Njoku and Mayfield laying down and pretending to snap paparazzi shots.

Mayfield has attributed much of the success between him and Higgins to their reps last year with the second team offense. He’s still building that with Beckham, but knows it will come with time.