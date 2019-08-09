Bears’ Kicking Competition: Fry Outshines Piñeiro

The Chicago Bears are stacked talent-wise, but they still need a kicker, and the battle for the roster spot began in full force against Carolina on Thursday night. And while no decision can be gleaned after just one game, a favorite has emerged. The kickers alternated kicks, as Matt Nagy said they would. The difference? Eddy Piñeiro missed from 48, and Elliott Fry didn’t miss at all–and made one easily from 43 yards–the same distance Cody Parkey missed from.

While it’s true that the starting kicker for the Bears may not even be on the roster yet, Piñeiro and Fry have certainly made it entertaining and dramatic. Here’s a breakdown of each kicker’s performance in the first preseason game, followed by why their respective performances may not matter much come September.

Eddy Piñeiro

Eddy Piñeiro is said to have the bigger leg between the two kickers, especially after he went viral with this 81-yard boot:

Those around both kickers say Piñeiro has a bit more personality and attitude than Fry, which may not mean much. But considering the most successful kickers in Bears’ history have had a bit of a confident edge about them (Robbie Gould and Kevin Butler come to mind here) this can’t be a detriment to Piñeiro.

But there was little evidence of Piñeiro’s big leg in his first game with the Bears. He hit a chip shot under 30 yards, but the miss from 48-yards out really hurt him, and it drew an immediate reaction from the near 46,000 fans at Soldier Field, who desperately want to see their kickers drain kicks. Should Piñeiro have another performance like he did tonight, the odds aren’t in his favor. He needs to be meticulous and accurate going forward–and that big leg of his will have to show itself in actual games if he wants a chance to beat Fry out.

Elliott Fry

Elliott Fry has been touted as the more accurate kicker between the two, which was the case Thursday night. Prior to landing with the Bears, Fry played for the Alliance of American Football’s (AAF) Orlando Apollos, where he went 14-14 on his field goal attempts (with the longest being from 44 yards out).

Against Carolina, Fry made an extra point and drained the 43-yarder easily, his only attempt. The field goal came after Carolina head coach (and former Bear) Ron Rivera iced Fry by calling a timeout right before the kick. Rivera admitted after the game that he called the timeout as a way to help the Bears, but whether or not Fry’s more accurate leg will help him win the job remains to be seen. There’s a strong chance the next Bears kicker is currently playing for another team.

Joey Slye or Kaare Vedvik, Anyone?

Several fans and members of the media took to social media to suggest that the Bears overlook both Fry and Piñeiro for the multiple backup kickers from other teams around the league showing great range–including the Panthers backup kicker Joey Slye, who went 3-3 on field goals and 2-2 on extra points against the Bears.

Ryan Pace has said the Bears are scouting kickers around the league, too. Perhaps the Panthers' Joey Slye could be a kicking candidate in Chicago. He has a 42-yarder good through the north goal posts and now a 55-yarder through the south uprights. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 9, 2019

#Panthers kicker Joey Slye is good from 55 yards and is now leading the #Bears kicker competition. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 9, 2019

Others clamored for the Bears to go after another backup kicker: Baltimore Ravens backup Kaare Vedvik. Vedvik went 4-4 on field goals ranging from 26 to 55 yards, and has been the talk of trade rumors for weeks.

Bears need to call Baltimore and offer the Ravens whatever they want for their backup kicker #Ravens #Bears #Kickers pic.twitter.com/iNf0eBaL1F — John Breech (@johnbreech) August 9, 2019

Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy still have options, and Bears fans are hoping they make the right decision. If not, the kicker position will continue to be their Achilles’ heel.

READ NEXT: A Look at the Chicago Bears Depth Chart