11 Best Treadmills for Your Home: Which Is Right for You?

Don’t let bad weather stop you from working out. All you need is a solid pair of running shoes, maybe a Bluetooth heart rate monitor and one of these best treadmills for indoor workouts.
-
1. Weslo Cadence G 5.9 TreadmillPrice: $399.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple personal trainer workouts
- Dual-position incline
- Folds up
- Doesn’t automatically turn off after a period of inactivity
- No backlit display
- Tough assembly
It’s hard to skip a workout on this treadmill thanks to its smooth performance and generous number of features. For starters, it features six personal trainer workouts and a dual-position manual incline. Comfortable and supportive cushioning reduces stress on your joints as you pound out the miles. Whether your goal is to lose weight, boost your performance, or just maintain a level of fitness, this machine has an incline that’s easy to change so that you can effectively customize your workout. Another bonus is the space-saving design that lets you fold up the treadmill when you’re done.
Find more Weslo Cadence G 5.9 Treadmill information and reviews here.
-
2. NordicTrack T 6.5 SPrice: $599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Incline is adjustable up to 10 percent
- Five-inch backlit display
- Comes with a heart rate monitor
- Doesn't have a built-in fan
- Lacks a TV screen
- Tricky to move once assembled
The Nordic Track T6.5S is a solid treadmill at an affordable price that works just as well for beginners as for more advanced users. The treadmill has 20 built-in workouts to help you get started. If you prefer to set your own workouts, you can do so via Google Maps. You can also adjust the incline up to 10 percent.
If you need even more guidance, you’ll appreciate the free 30-day membership to iFit Coach. A built-in console sound system lets you plug in your iPod or MP3 player to enjoy your own playlists. This Nordic Track has a five-inch backlit display and a heart rate monitor. It can support user weights up to 300 pounds.
-
3. ProForm Performance 600iPrice: $889.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2.5-horsepower motor
- Built-in 10-inch HD touchscreen
- Integrated sensors for heart rate monitoring
- Lacks a USB port
- Some competitors have more powerful motors
- Can be tricky to fold up
ProForm Performance 600i is an iFit-enabled treadmill with plenty of features for the price. The treadmill works equally well for walking and running, and reaches speeds up to 10 miles per hour. It’s driven by a 2.5-horsepower motor and can incline up to 10 percent. An integrated fan keeps you cool even when your workout speeds up. Built-in shock cushioning softens your landings. If you’re not sure where to start or you’re looking for an alternative to your usual workouts, choose from the 50 available preset programs.
When you’re done using the treadmill or are expecting guests, the treadmill folds up and can be moved with its built-in wheels. A built-in 10-inch HD touchscreen provides a more immersive workout experience. The weight capacity is 300 pounds.
Find more ProForm Performance 600i information and reviews here.
-
4. Sole F63Price: $999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Folding deck design makes it easy to get the treadmill out of the way
- Highest available speed is 12 miles per hour
- 15 available levels of incline
- Built-in fan is a bit weak
- Many plastic console pieces
- Large footprint
The Sole F63 is tough enough for your most intense workouts, yet folds up easily when you’re done. This treadmill is outfitted with a 3.0-horsepower motor. You can also bring it up to 12 miles per hour for a more intense workout. The deck is cushioned and quiet, allowing you to go all out without disturbing others.
If you’re feeling up for more of a challenge, try out the 15 incline levels for running and walking. This treadmill doesn’t skimp on technology, and features Bluetooth speakers and a USB port. An integrated tablet holder provides ample space for your smart devices.
-
5. Nautilus T618Price: $1,299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top speed is 12 miles per hour
- Syncs with many apps for expanded virtual workouts
- Speed and incline controls are built into the handrail
- Some wish it had broader third party app connectivity
- Pricey
- Average Bluetooth speaker sound quality
Nautilus T618 is full of innovative technology. For starters, it’s Bluetooth-enabled, and syncs with the accompanying Nautilus app and others for fitness tracking. If you’re a fan of RunSocial, you can use the app to virtually run through multiple locations and along routes all over the world.
This Nautilus treadmill is powered by a 3.5-horsepower motor, and features an incline up to 15 percent. The speed and incline controls are built into the handrail for your convenience.
Backlit LCD displays make it easier to see your workout stats at a glance. The treadmill has a top speed of 12 miles per hour and a weight capacity of 350 pounds.
-
6. Exerpeutic TF1000 Walk to Fitness Electric TreadmillPrice: $393.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for walking
- 1.5-horsepower motor
- Long safety handles
- Handle bars are low for taller users
- Belt tends to slide a bit
- Heart rate monitor isn’t the most accurate
This walking-specific treadmill has everything you need for a full workout. For starters, it’s outfitted with a 1.5-horsepower motor along with an adjustable speed up to 4 miles per hour. A comfortable 20-inch-wide treadmill belt gives you ample surface space for your workout. As an added bonus, the handles are longer than on your average treadmill for added safety.
This machine features an LCD display to monitor distance, calories burned, speed, pulse, and time. It can also support up to 400 pounds. If you want a treadmill that won’t force you to turn up the volume on your monitor or TV, you’ll appreciate this machine’s quiet operation. A folding frame allows for easy storage and transportation.
Find more Exerpeutic TF1000 Walk to Fitness Electric Treadmill information and reviews here.
-
7. Stamina InMotion Manual TreadmillPrice: $138.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual weighted flywheels
- Textured surface
- Sturdy folding frame
- Handles are low for taller users
- A bit narrow
- Belt easily moves off track
If you’re in the market for an affordable manual treadmill, this one is a good choice. There are dual weighted flywheels and two incline positions for added resistance. Another handy feature is the textured surface with foam padding on the front and side rails for comfort.
While the belt is factory adjusted, you can also effortlessly adjust it yourself if necessary. The machine features an electronic monitor to keep track of calories burned, distance, speed, and time.
Need to move the treadmill out of the way? You’ll appreciate the durable folding steel frame, which comes with wheels for enhanced portability.
Find more Stamina InMotion Manual Treadmill information and reviews here.
-
8. 3G Cardio Elite Runner TreadmillPrice: $3,399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Geared towards serious runners
- Large running platform
- Excellent suspension system
- Pricey
- A bit large
- Fan could be more powerful
With a 4-horsepower motor and an upgraded suspension system, it’s no surprise that this treadmill caters to the serious runner. An oversize running platform gives you plenty of space for workouts of any pace or distance.
The machine comes with essential built-in programs to ensure a more effective workout. Examples of what it offers include multiple pre-programmed courses, single-touch speed and elevation settings, and fitness tests.
You can stay on top of your fitness with heart rate control. The treadmill also enables you to customize your own workouts. Need some entertainment while you run? Enjoy your favorite songs with the built-in speakers or plug in your tablet to watch your favorite TV show or movie. If you get warm while you’re exercising, the included fan will keep you cool.
Find more 3G Cardio Elite Runner Treadmill information and reviews here.
-
9. GOPLUS Electric Folding TreadmillPrice: $379.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in LCD display screen
- Motor is powerful enough for endurance training
- Cushioned for noise reduction
- Some competitors have a higher top speed
- Doesn't have a fan
- A bit narrow
This folding treadmill is suitable for walking and running. A simple folding mechanism lets you quickly and easily get the treadmill out of the way when you’re expecting guests. The 2.25-horsepower motor is powerful enough for interval training and speed workouts. The treadmill tops out at a speed of 7.5 miles per hour. The incline is adjustable in three levels.
Check out the 12 built-in programs if you need some help getting started or are simply bored with your current workout routine. The treadmill comes with a five-inch LCD display along with a smart device holder that can fit an iPad. The weight limit is 220 pounds.
Find more GOPLUS Electric Folding Treadmill information and reviews here.
-
10. Confidence Power Plus Folding TreadmillPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-function LED display
- Can be used for walking and running
- Built-in wheels for storage
- Some complaints of the belt slipping
- Belt may feel a bit small to some taller users
- Automatically stops after 30 minutes
Budget shoppers will appreciate the overall value of this treadmill. The treadmill is powered by a 600-watt motor and can be used for walking and running. There’s a weight capacity of 250 pounds.
When you’re done with your workout you can fold the treadmill up for easy storage. Built-in wheels allow you to maneuver the treadmill as needed. A multi-function LED display shows all your workout essentials, such as calories burned, distance, speed, time and more.
Find more Confidence Power Plus Folding Treadmill information and reviews here.
-
11. Horizon Fitness TreadmillPrice: $702.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick-charging USB port
- Built-in speakers
- Has an incline up to 10 percent
- Some competitors have a higher top speed
- A few complaints of cracks in the frame
- Not the highest quality speakers
The Horizon Fitness Treadmill runs at lower RPMs, making it more efficient and less noisy than many of its competitors. This running-oriented treadmill features 10 speeds and 10 incline settings. You can work out with your favorite songs thanks to the built-in speakers. The treadmill also has a fan to keep you cool. A tablet holder provides a secure place to set up your smart devices. There’s also a fast-charging USB port. The treadmill has a 2.5-horsepower motor.
Find more Horizon Fitness Treadmill information and reviews here.
For some runners, treadmill workouts are a routine part of their lives. Others dread setting foot on a treadmill and would rather run outside.
Whether you're looking for a treadmill for regular workouts or just the occasional treadmill for home use when you're forced to run indoors, we've got you covered.
There's lots of variation between treadmills. For walking and light jogging, you can go with a treadmill that doesn't have such a large motor or treadmill belt. Serious runners will find treadmills with a wider speed and incline range. According to this Runner's World article, setting an incline of one percent can provide a more realistic road running experience by boosting resistance.
Whether you're using it for walking, running or a combination of both, getting in regular workouts is key to maintaining your health. The Mayo Clinic suggests at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week.
