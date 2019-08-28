11 Best Treadmills for Your Home: Which Is Right for You?

The Nordic Track T6.5S is a solid treadmill at an affordable price that works just as well for beginners as for more advanced users. The treadmill has 20 built-in workouts to help you get started. If you prefer to set your own workouts, you can do so via Google Maps. You can also adjust the incline up to 10 percent.

If you need even more guidance, you’ll appreciate the free 30-day membership to iFit Coach. A built-in console sound system lets you plug in your iPod or MP3 player to enjoy your own playlists. This Nordic Track has a five-inch backlit display and a heart rate monitor. It can support user weights up to 300 pounds.