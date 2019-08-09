Analyzing Loss of, Replacement for Broncos Starting FB Andy Janovich

Austin Fort wasn’t the only Denver Bronco to emerge scathed from Thursday’s preseason loss at Seattle.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Broncos starting fullback Andy Janovich will miss 6-8 weeks with a strained pectoral, which he sustained early in Denver’s 22-14 defeat to the Seahawks.

This, unlike Fort’s season-ending ACL tear, was relatively good news for the team, however. Early reports initially classified Janovich’s injury as severe.

“Better than we expected,” a Broncos source told Klis.



The timeline indicates that Janovich will miss regular season action, depending on how fast he heals and his rehab progress. One of, if not the Broncos’ physically-strongest player, though, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Janovich on the field as soon as Week 2.

“Jano’s a tough guy, man,” running back Royce Freeman said. “If anything, he’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever been around. It’s great to have him leading the way on offense, especially as a fullback.”

A 2016 sixth-round draft pick, Janovich has operated as Denver’s lead blocker each of the past three seasons. He’s totaled 12 career carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns. A capable pass-catcher as well as key special-teamer, he’s chipped in 17 receptions for 191 yards and a TD.

Janovich was an integral if unheralded catalyst in springing RB Phillip Lindsay to a historic Pro Bowl berth in 2018.

Janovich’s Replacement

Wisely, in hindsight, the Broncos added rookie FB George Aston as an undrafted free agent. The Pittsburgh product stood little chance of making the 53-man roster prior to Janovich’s injury but now may step into his starting shoes.

To his credit, and taking advantage of the opportunity, Aston made a nice seven-yard reception against Seattle in which he broke a tackle and rumbled for extra yardage. Though, as Freeman explained, the drop-off from Janovich to Aston could be noticeable.

“It’s the communication,” he said. “The halfback and the fullback have got to be on the same page. It’s a very selfless position he plays. He might get the ball a lot, but to go out there and be able to stick his nose in the stickiest of situations says a lot about him.”

How His Injury Impacts Denver

Janovich is the battering ram, the path-creator, and pad-popper of the Broncos’ backfield, annually among the league’s highest-graded FBs, per Pro Football Focus. His loss isn’t insurmountable, but his absence will be felt.

Consider: Janovich helped clear the way for Freeman on his 50-yard first-half scamper.

“Garett (Dalton) and Dalton (Risner) opened it up, then I ran behind Jano (Andy

Janovich) and got to the secondary level,” he said. “I tried to make a move. Next time. It was good to get out there and kind of break one.”

Beyond his offensive role, Janovich is an important piece of manpower for special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, so it’s a proverbial double-whammy.

