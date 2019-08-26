Broncos Cut Veteran Linebacker Months After Trading for Him

In the NFL, you’re assured of a roster spot until you’re not. Dekoda Watson can now attest to that.

The Denver Broncos released the veteran linebacker on Monday, the team announced, nearly four months to the day after acquiring him from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round draft pick.

Watson, 31, epitomizes a journeyman, having played for six different teams — three within three years from 2016-18 — before a draft-day trade sent him back to the Mile High City. He spent 2016 with the Broncos, leading the team in special teams tackles and notching a sack and forced fumble as a rotational pass rusher behind DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller.

Following the Broncos’ 9-7 finish that season, Watson signed a three-year, $6 million free-agent deal with San Francisco; he appeared in 14 games from 2017-18. The Niners shipped him back to Denver this April during the 2019 NFL draft.

“It was kind of like a sigh of relief to be honest with you,” Watson said in May about returning to the Broncos. “When you find out that you get traded you really don’t have a say to where you’re going. To be able to hear that they made some kind of deal to be able to come back to the Broncos was something phenomenal. They could have [traded] me anywhere else. To be able to go back to a system that you really, truly love and had a great time when [I] was here is nothing but a blessing.”

Watson, who dabbled at OLB and ILB, participated in the team’s offseason practices, training camp and the preseason, where he recorded four tackles and two sacks across four exhibition tilts.

He became expendable following the emergence of rookie linebackers Malik Reed and Justin Hollins, both of whom are locked into spots when the 53-man roster is finalized Saturday.

Watson Reacts to Being Cut

After ten professional seasons, the defender and core special-teamer has experienced the highs and lows of professional football, privy to the brutality of the business. He’s been through this process before, but …

“This one is kind of weird because it seemed like the offseason was going well,” he told 9News’ Mike Klis. “I really was surprised. It would be one thing if I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to do, but I thought the preseason was going well.’’

He added: “But right now, I’ll just play it by ear. Enjoy this time off. Whatever rest I can I’m going to take advantage of it.”

Broncos Also Axed Zach Kerr

Gearing up for cutdown day, pressed up against the salary cap, Denver made a second roster move Monday, chopping defensive lineman Zach Kerr. He, like Watson, was forced out after a lesser-known player — Mike Purcell, in this case — shined on tape, and likely made the club replacing Kerr as the strict run-stuffer.

Kerr, who signed with the Broncos in 2016 and was brought back this offseason, met his release with maturity, unwilling to speak out negatively despite his abrupt firing prior to the Broncos’ preseason finale Thursday.

“I get it,” he told Klis. I’m more upset that I’m not going to be around the guys. As far as the business side, I’m at peace. I’m not going to talk bad about the Broncos. I knew what I signed up for when I started playing in the NFL.”

Combined, the transactions cleared roughly $3 million in cap room for the Broncos, who figure to be active when teams begin paring their squads. They had ranked dead last in the league in available space ($2.347 million), according to OverTheCap.com.

