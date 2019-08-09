Updated Broncos TE Depth Chart After Rookie Tears ACL

The Denver Broncos are down yet another tight end.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that Broncos rookie Austin Fort suffered a torn ACL in Thursday’s preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and will miss the entire 2019 campaign.

The diagnosis was confirmed after Fort underwent an MRI, as head coach Vic Fangio feared.

“Obviously we are going to get an MRI when we get back there, will see and keep our fingers crossed but it might be [serious],” Fangio said following the game.



Fort was injured in the second half on a 29-yard reception in which he crumpled to the turf. He was carted to the locker room and immediately ruled out of the Broncos’ eventual 22-14 loss.

A rookie undrafted free agent from Wyoming, where he caught 17 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns from 2016-18, Fort was enjoying a stellar training camp, coming dangerously close to earning a spot on the 53-man regular season roster.

“You never like to see that with a young kid like Austin,” quarterback Joe Flacco said. “He’s a guy that’s been playing well here in training camp, chance to make the team, so it’s definitely a shame to see. I’m sure he’s pretty broken up right now.”

Curse of the Broncos’ TE Room

There seems to be something in the Dove Valley water, as Denver cannot maintain a healthy tight end to save its life. Fort is the third such player to suffer an injury since camp began, and further adds to the collective misery at the position.

Jake Butt? Hit a setback after tearing his ACL for the third time.

Troy Fumagalli? Ended 2018 on injured reserve.

Jeff Heuerman? Ended 2018 on IR.

Bug Howard? Out with an ankle sprain.

Noah Fant? Needs to be protected at all costs.

Thankfully, the Broncos get a chance to recoup. Their next preseason contest isn’t until Aug. 19 — a Monday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

“I think it will [help],” Fangio said. “Obviously we have tomorrow off and Saturday we will not be on the field, just meet and lift. Then we have a good three days of practice amongst ourselves, then take a day off. And then the 49ers come in late in the week. This is a great week for us, we have been looking forward to it. This is a very important week for us. Then the following two games come on shorter weeks.”

Updated Depth Chart

With Fort done, Butt still sidelined, and the Broncos taking a cautious approach with Heuerman (shoulder), the team is left with Fant and Fumagalli, both of whom combined for three catches and 28 yards in Seattle.

Moral Stephens, who recently joined the squad, should receive an uptick of practice reps in the short term.

It’s also possible, but not probable, the Broncos add an outside free agent for depth purposes.

“Slim pickings,” a league source told The Denver Post regarding TE options.



