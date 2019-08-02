Baker Mayfield at Center of NFL’s Most Interesting Prop Bet

You can bet on just about anything now-a-days when it comes to football — from the normal over-under and against the spread gambles, to the color of Gatorade that will be splashed on the winning coach following the Super Bowl.

But a new prop bet put out from Bovada might be the most interesting — and hilarious — there’s been in quite some time.

Following Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield showing up to training camp practice with a shocking mustache that set the internet ablaze, the gambling site put up a prop bet on what the star QBs facial hair will be for the team’s Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans. The straight mustache currently is the favorite.

Mustache Only +110

Full Beard +175

Clean Shaven +300

Horseshoe Mustache +700

Chin Curtain +1200

Muttonchops +2000

Chin Strap +3000

Soul Patch +3000

Smart money is on the horseshoe mustache. Baker has rocked it before to great effect and it comes with some nice odds. However, don’t expect the QB to be dropping any hits for bettors.

“That’s the great thing about having a mustache,” Mayfield said. “It’s always a mystery.”

Freddie Kitchens a Favorite for NFL Coach of the Year

Bovada also released the odds for Coach of the Year, in which Browns first-year skipper Freddie Kitchens is listed at +1100. His odds puts him second, behind only Kyle Shanahan (+1000) of the 49ers and just ahead of Rams skipper Sean McVay (+1200).

The pick says as much about Kitchens as it does the potential of the Browns. With Baker Mayfield taking over the QB position and talented players like Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson joining the team in the offseason through a variety of savvy moves by general manager John Dorsey, Cleveland is primed to break a 16-season postseason drought.

The Browns are just two years removed from an 0-16 campaign, but finished 7-8-1 last season, winning five of their final seven games. The storyline of the Browns going from complete laughing stock to playoff team would likely aid his candidacy for the top coach honor.

Cleveland Browns Expectations Sky-High For Season

Kitchens is likely not too concerned about what the line is on him winning the COY honor. He’s focused on molding Cleveland’s talented roster into a contender.

“Right now, we are just a bunch of good players – a bunch of individuals,” Kitchens said. “Until we do something, that is all we are is a bunch of good players. This is the only business in the world that you hire 90 guys to fire half of them. We are not the Browns yet. We are not the Cleveland Browns yet. We are a bunch of individuals trying to get jobs. In the course of getting jobs, you see who is going to be able to come together and create the Cleveland Browns. When we walk out onto that field, we want everyone to be proud of the product that is out there.”

The Browns are currently listed on Bovada at +1200 to win Super Bowl LIV, putting them among the top-five teams. New England leads the way at +700.

