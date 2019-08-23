Baker Mayfield Inspires Vape Shop to Change Its Name [LOOK]

Baker Mayfield has inspired a culture shift in the Cleveland Browns locker room, signaling change has come for the long-struggling franchise.

But the quarterback’s influence and rapidly rising star in the NFL has also inspired some of those back where he spent in college days in Norman, Oklahoma in a very unique way.

Quick Stop Vapor Shop in Norman decided to go with a catchier name. Inspired by the Sooners’ Heisman winning QB, the store has rebranded as “Vapor Mayfield.” Sydney Schwitchtenberg of OUDaily caught up with one of the employees at the store, Tripp Hall.

“We’ll be painting the walls red and putting up new signs soon,” Hall said. “Crimson and cream — all of that will be in here.”

If the store is anywhere as successful as Mayfield was in his rookie year, they’ll be in business.

In just 13 starts, Mayfield passed for a rookie record 27 touchdowns last season. The former Oklahoma Heisman winner also collected 3,725 passing yards and helped the Browns finish 7-8-1, winning five of their final seven games.

Baker Mayfield Might Not Vape, But Can Hold His Own Chugging Beers

It’s unknown if Mayfield is a big vape guy, but the Browns QB certainly knows how to chug beers with the best of them — probably a talent he picked up, or at least perfected, while at Oklahoma.

At a Cleveland Indians game recently, Mayfield caught a ban and bit into it before downing the brew shotgun style.

He was seen peacefully sipping on a beer in a suite before he receives a fresh can on a perfect toss. Quickly, the mustached QB popped up, bit down and slammed the beer in just seconds. The clip quickly went viral and Mayfield was crowned almost universally as the NFL QB beer chug camp.

Adding to the legend, the Indians ended up rallying following Mayfield being shown on the big screen, as Fransico Lindor — whose jersey the QB was wearing — punctuated a big rally with a three-run homer, helping Cleveland win 7-2.

Baker Mayfield Likely to See Action Against Tampa Bay

Mayfield has played in only one series this preseason, but will likely get some extended run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Browns third preseason game.

Mayfield was 5 for 6 for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Redskins in the Browns first preseason game. He missed his first throw and never missed again. He did not play against the Colts last week.

“We’re going to play our guys some and I don’t know how long yet,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said on Wednesday. “Some of it factors in on how guys are feeling, little nicks and bumps that they may have because they’ve got nicks and bumps. We’ve had a physical camp. So you’ve just got to factor all those things in and make a determination (during the game).”

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 ET and the game can be seen on NFL Network.

