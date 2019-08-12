Browns Defensive End Immobilized, Carted Off Field in Scary Scene

The Cleveland Browns had a scary scene at training camp practice on Monday when defensive end Chad Thomas was immobilized and carted off the field.

There was reportedly no sign of what happened but Thomas was put on the cart with all of his gear still on.

Thomas was a third round pick of the Browns last season out of Miami. He did not record any stats last season, but had one tackle and one QB hit during Cleveland’s first preseason game against the Washington Redskins.

Thomas play his college ball at the University of Miami.

Chad Thomas Produces Music as ‘Major Nine’ off the Filed

Off the field, Thomas has a musical alias and is known as “Major Nine.” He was recently a producer on rapper Rick Ross’ new album “Port of Miami 2.” He produced and provided lyrics for the song, “Running the Streets.”

Thomas also worked with Ross in 2017, when he was still a Hurricane.

“I was too happy,” Thomas told The Washington Post of the 2017 collaboration, which features singer Raphael Saadiq. “It dropped a week after my mama’s birthday, and I wanted to surprise her with it. I couldn’t even wait until the day of the album. I just told my mom I made a beat for Ross, and it’s going to be on his intro. I told my daddy, and he said we’ve gotta print the check stubs and frame that. We’ve gotta go buy the hard copy.

“It made me drop a tear. The song really touched me. It spoke my life. Then to think that I made the beat, just to come from where I’m from in Miami in Liberty City, a lot of people don’t get opportunities like this. When they do, they either mess it up or somebody messes it up for them. I felt blessed for that opportunity.”

Chad Thomas Involved in Scuffle Early in Training Camp

Tempers flared early on in training camp as Thomas got into an extended scuffle with tight end Pharaoh Brown. The two got into a shoving match before teammates separated them.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter caught the incident on video. Thomas is No. 92 and Brown is wearing jersey No. 86.

Kitchens made the entire team run gassers following the fight.

Thomas apparently wasn’t too happy about it. Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reported that Thomas flipped off a fan who yelled at him, “Come on 92, hustle.”

“Chad Thomas, as you guys see, is a very emotional, passionate guy,” Kitchens said. “I want those guys to play with passion. But he’s also a young guy, so he has to understand and develop a sense of when to move on.”

Two of Thomas’ defensive line partners, Larry Ogunjobi and Sheldon Richardson, urged him to apologize following him giving the fan the bird.

“You’ve just got to give him time,” Ogunjobi said. “You’re already angry at the situation. We’re always on that line. People forget that. We’re always teetering that line and sometimes somebody kind nudges us over that edge and it’s that quick snap. But that’s what we’re here for, just to pull him back.”

The Browns head to Indianapolis this week for some joint practices and their second preseason game on Saturday.

