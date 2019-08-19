Browns Safety Damarious Randall Lost a Bet and Now Looks Ridiculous

Damarious Randall was feeling blue on Monday, but it wasn’t because of his play on the field.

The outspoken Cleveland Browns safety showed up to training camp practice with blue hair, the latest color of the rainbow he’s sported on his head. He revealed in his post practice press conference why he’s been having to be extra colorful.

“I lost a bet,” he told reporters with a grin. “In the Finals — Warriors vs. Raptors. I lost a bet and this is my due diligence for that bet.”

It’s let to some interesting nicknames for Randall, including “Fun Dip” from defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

Randall made a now famous bet in 2018 when the LeBron James led Cleveland Cavaliers were taking on the Warriors. He tweeted that he’d buy everyone who retweeted him a Cavs jersey.

It’s been a while since that tweet went out, but it has a whopping 1 million retweets. Luckily for Randall, the Warriors won that series , or else he would have been in a huge debt to follow through on that one.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey… — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

Despite the Warriors losing to the Raptors last season and losing some significant pieces — most notably Kevin Durant — Randall is optimistic about Golden State going forward.

When asked how he think his Warriors will do this season, he responded, “Warriors in four.”

It’s supposedly the end of the hair coloring for Randall, although he said he doesn’t mind and might go with some orange for the start of the season.

Damarious Randall Gives Update on Contract Extension With Browns

One of the Browns goals in the offseason was to ink Randall to an extension. He is currently in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, as the Browns exercised his fifth-year option shortly after acquiring him from the Packers last season.

Some safetys around the NFL got paid this offseason, including Titans safety Kevin Byard, Landon Collins of the Redskins and Tyrann Mathieu of the Chiefs. All three will make north of $14 million per year of average salary.

Randall said he isn’t watching the market though.

“I try to do what I can and control the things I can control,” Randall said. “Whether the market went up or down, I don’t think that has anything to do with my contract situation. I feel like every guy is a unique, different person.”

Randall is an important piece of the defense, but things are going to get tricky with the Browns going forward. The team already is committed to giving Pro Bowl wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry a massive amount of money, while extensions for key players like QB Baker Mayfield, RB Nick Chubb and DE Myles Garrett are things the Browns need to plan for.

Damarious Randall Has High Praise for Odell Beckham

Randall was asked about what he’s seen out of Odell Beckham so far with the Browns and how the star wide receiver has looked as he deals with an injury.

“Odell is Odell,” Randall said. “He’s in a once in a generation type talent. He will be ready to go Sept. 8. I don’t have any concerns about that.”

READ NEXT: Browns QB Garrett Gilbert: Baker Mayfield a ‘Fat 12-Year-Old’