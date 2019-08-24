Browns Defensive Tackle is the Breakout Star of the Preseason [WATCH]

Devaroe Lawrence is a hard man to miss — period. But it was even harder to ignore the Cleveland Browns big defensive tackle on Friday night as he wreaked havoc in the trenches.

Lawrence had a huge night against Tampa Bay, collecting three tackles, a pair of sacks and two tackles for loss. Lawrence also had a sack in the Browns preseason opener against the Redskins.

As a team, the Browns had seven sacks and nine tackles for loss. The Bucs went on to win the defensive battle 13-12 with a late field goal.

Watch as Lawrence plows through the poor offensive lineman trying to block his to collect the Browns seventh sack of the night.

Browns just notched their SEVENTH sack of the night. That whole defensive line is terrifying 😱😱 @Browns pic.twitter.com/gSdDWG3pQw — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 24, 2019

Browns Defensive Tackle Devaroe Lawrence is One Bad Man

Lawrence was voted by his teammates as the player on the team’s roster they’d most like to have on their side in a street fight.