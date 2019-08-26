Browns Linebacker Motivated to Prove Nick Saban Wrong

Nick Saban did not think Mack Wilson was ready for the NFL, something that motivates the Cleveland Browns linebacker every day.

Wilson could have returned for one more year with Saban’s Crimson Tide, and the Alabama skipper advised Wilson against entering the draft. While some saw the athletic Alabama linebacker at a early-to-mid round pick, Wilson slid to the fifth round, where the Browns grabbing him with the No. 155 overall pick.

Saban said he advised Wilson to stay with Alabama one more year to build his resume and become a lock for the first or second round.

“That’s just my philosophy,’’ Saban told cleveland.com in June. “People can disagree, but I just think it’s better for our players if they’re not going to be first or second round picks to stay in school, graduate and try and become a first or second round pick. The money kind of goes down pretty quick and I don’t think you have much of an opportunity to make it up.

“I know the argument is you get to see your second contract faster, but if you can make $10 million or $15 million more by staying in school and graduating, that’s a lot of value for your future.’’

Mack Wilson Determined to Show Nick Saban He Made the Right Choice

That of course is a double-edged sword, with the possibility of serious injury zapping all of a player’s draft stock and also having to told off on being able to help their family out with an NFL salary, which is what seemed important to Wilson.

The Browns linebacker —who took home the Maurice Bassett Award winner for the most outstanding rookie in camp — respectfully wants to prove his former head coach wrong.

“I’ll be like ‘coach Saban, I know you may feel like I didn’t make the right decision, but I made the right decision for me and my family,’’ Wilson told cleveland.com. “I definitely want to be able to say that one day. Hopefully after he’s retired.’’

Another former Alabama defensive standout was allegedly told the same advice by Saban and didn’t take it as gracefully. Ronnie Harrison, a safety with the Jacksonville Jaguars, called out Saban.

Coaches get so Butt Hurt Now Days About a Kid Making a Decision to live out his dreams and Go Pro. Makes me think do you really care about the success of the kid or how well your program performs? 🤷🏿‍♂️💯 #KeepMyNameOutYaMouth #Bama #Saban #GodGotIt — Ronnie Harrison II (@Rharr_15) April 7, 2019

Mack Wilson’s Contract & Stats

As a fifth round pick, Wilson signed a four-year deal worth $2.82 million, including $308,804 guaranteed. Devin White, the No. 5 overall pick of the Bucs out of LSU and top linebacker taken, signed a four-year deal worth $29.3 million — all of the money guaranteed.

“I’m not in it for the money,’’ Wilson said. “I’m in it for the love of football, so hopefully in three to four years I can make the money back that I missed.’’

In his three years under Saban in Tuscaloosa, Wilson managed 113 tackles, six interceptions and seven pass deflections.

So far the preseason, Mack has been on the field a ton with the Browns, totaling seven tackles and two interceptions — both of those coming in Cleveland’s first preseason game, with Wilson scoring a TD on one.

While he’s shown a ton of good stuff so far, Wilson is still behind incumbent will linebacker Christian Kirksey on the depth chart.

READ NEXT: Former Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson: I’m Not a Loser