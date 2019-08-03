Browns Rookie Linebackers Pushing for Playing Time

The highlight reel play of Cleveland Browns training camp so far doesn’t belong to Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield or even Myles Garrett.

No, that honor goes to rookie fifth-round rookie linebacker Mack Wilson. The Alabama product has been impressive this training camp and showed a massive amount of athleticism on an interception of backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

But not only did he make the pick, he took it to the house, rolling almost directly into a sprinter’s stance and motoring by the offense.

Rookie LB Mack Wilson Rolling With the Browns

Wilson had 113 tackles, seven sacks and six interceptions for the Crimson Tide over his three seasons at Alabama. Wilson has a huge level of athleticism that helps him excel in coverage, which was evident on the ridiculous pick-six.

Here’s some of what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Wilson when he was coming out in the draft.

He is today’s version of an NFL linebacker with adequate size, plus strength and toughness, speed pursue and an ability to handle coverage duties on any down. Wilson is like a classically trained musician who hits his notes on time, but the question is whether or not he can play as a free-form, improvisational talent when the opportunity arises. Either way, he’s a solid, three-down starter in any defensive scheme.

When asked about the rookie LB, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks had some good things to say about Wilson.