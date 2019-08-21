Baker Mayfield Reveals Why He Wears No. 6

Take a walk around the city of Cleveland and it doesn’t take long to realize the number “6” has become almost iconic thanks to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield, who has helped lead the franchise out of the darkness and into the bright national spotlight, has had one of the more popular jerseys since entering the league. According to the Official NFL Shop Twitter account, last year Mayfield had the seventh highest-selling jersey in the NFL and second-best total among first-year players during the 2018 season.

Some Browns luminaries have even gone as far to just call Mayfield “6,” further signifying the link behind player and number. However, it’s one that almost never was.

“Fun fact,” Mayfield said. “I never picked it actually. I walked on to [Texas] Tech and they gave it to me. And then when I transferred they thought that was my number so they gave it to me.”

Mayfield wore No. 11 in high school but said he doesn’t expect to be reverting from his current number anytime soon.

“I don’t think Cleveland fans would be very happy,” Mayfield said with a smile. “I think I’ll keep it.”

Baker Mayfield Hopes to Play a Half in Preseason ‘Dress Rehearsal’

Mayfield told the media that he’d like to play at least a half when the Browns travel down to Florida to take on Tampa Bay on Saturday. Freddie Kitchens, who has noted he might not go by the preseason norms in terms of playing time for his starters, laughed when he heard about Mayfield’s hopes.

“He did? Everyone has an opinion on that now, right?,” Kitchens said. “You are trying to circumvent the system here, aren’t you? I will let him think that.”

Kitchens said the playing time is not a secret kept under lock and key, but that after a physical camp, the preseason contests don’t take on such a large degree of importance.

“It is not a secret. We are going to play our guys some. I do not know how long yet,” Kitchens said. “We have had a good camp. It has been a good, physical camp. These guys have embraced the fact that they feel like they have been doing some things that probably other teams have not been doing. It does not matter until you start playing the games. I recognize that.”

Odell Beckham Limited in Practice, Unlikely to go Against Bucs

Browns start wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been dealing with a hip injury and was yet again limited in practice on Wednesday. It is unlikely he will see anytime in the preseason and will likely see his first game action as a Brown on Sept. 8 against the Titans in the team’s opener.

#Browns Odell Beckham sitting out even this light no-pad practice in team, so I doubt he’ll play vs #Bucs or at all this preseason — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 21, 2019

“I feel good. I feel great. It is just preseason,” Beckham told reporters last week. “There is no point in trying to push it right now. We play September 8 and that is all you really get ready for.”

