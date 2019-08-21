Browns Send Fan-Favorite Wide Receiver to IR

The Cleveland Browns got some bad news about one of their receivers competing for a roster spot as training camp closed.

The Browns announced on Wednesday that undrafted free agent wide receiver D.J. Montgomery is being sent to IR with a hamstring injury, ending what has been a productive preseason for the Austin Peay product.

#Browns claim S Montrel Meander on waivers from #Jets. Place WR D.J. Montgomery (hamstring) on injured reserve. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 21, 2019

Montgomery started against the the Colts in a game that many of the starters sat out in Week 2 of the preseason, recording three catches for 77 yards. In all, Montgomery recorded five receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown in two preseason games.

D.J. Montgomery with the elite tracking skills 👏👏 @djmontgomery___ pic.twitter.com/ZyZyCTffeA — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 17, 2019

To fill the spot, the Browns claimed defensive back Montrel Meander via waivers from the Jets. Meander signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling last year. He spent the first 12 weeks of the season on the Browns’ practice squad before later signing with the Raiders.

Browns Sign Former Ohio State QB/WR Braxton Miller

The Browns have some depth at wide receiver behind Pro Bowlers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry in Rashard Higgins, Jaelen Strong, Derrick Willies and Damion Ratley. However, the team added another pass-catcher to the mix with deep Ohio ties when they signed former Ohio State QB/WR Braxton Miller on Wednesday.

Miller played both quarterback and wide receiver during his time with the Buckeyes in college. He was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Miller has appeared in 21 NFL games with nine starts. He has 34 career receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

In his collegiate career, he threw for 5,295 yards and 52 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. He also tacked on 3,315 rushing yards and 33 scores on the ground.

Miller said he feels right at home in Cleveland after practicing with the team for the first time on Wednesday.

“I can feel the vibe and the good energy around the facility,” Miller said. “It was a warm welcome for sure. Everybody’s happy.”

Browns Reveal Game Plan for Third Preseason Game vs. Tampa Bay

Don’t expect to be seeing Odell Beckham Jr. on the field against Tampa Bay on Friday, but the rest of the Browns starters should get some nice run against the Buccaneers.

Kitchens said the playing time is not a secret kept under lock and key, but that after a physical camp, the preseason contests don’t take on such a large degree of importance.

“No, it is going to be a player-by-player basis. A certain player may need something different than another player. We try to make everybody feel special,” Kitchens said. “It is not a secret. We are going to play our guys some. I do not know how long yet. We have had a good camp. It has been a good, physical camp. These guys have embraced the fact that they feel like they have been doing some things that probably other teams have not been doing. It does not matter until you start playing the games. I recognize that.”

#Browns Odell Beckham sitting out even this light no-pad practice in team, so I doubt he’ll play vs #Bucs or at all this preseason — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 21, 2019

He did note that the starters will not be playing in the team’s preseason finale on against the Lions next Thursday.

“This week’s a little different because you’re definitely not going to do it next week,” Kitchens said.

