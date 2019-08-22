Odell Beckham Issues Stern Warning to Rest of NFL [LOOK]

Odell Beckham Jr. wants the rest of the NFL to know — there’s no hiding from the Cleveland Browns this season.

Cleveland’s new star wide receiver took to Instagram on Wednesday to lay out a warning for the rest of the NFL that the hyped-fueled Browns’ train is rolling and it’s only a matter of time before it arrives.

“Time is tickin,” Beckham wrote. “They can only hide so long.”

Browns players responded to the post, following OBJ’s lead. Jarvis Landry wrote, “Believe datttt,” while tight end David Njoku and Christian Kirksey also chimed in with their two cents, echoing Njoku.

“It’s time,” Kirksey wrote.

On paper, the Browns are one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. Beckham and Landry form one of — if not the — most lethal wide receiver tandems in the league, while quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb are a couple of the NFL’s brightest young stars. That’s not even mentioning the loaded defense, which is bolstered by the likes of defensive end Myles Garrett and corner Denzel Ward.

Despite the ever-growing hype around the team, first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens has done a good job of quelling the expectations as much as possible.

“I want everybody to understand this – our goal here with the Cleveland Browns as long as I am here will always be to win the Super Bowl. Now that is the last time I will say that. Just know and make it a given that that is what I believe to my core is to win the Super Bowl. You do not do that by talking about it, and you do not do that by outside expectations,” Kitchens said. “I have never predicted anything, but I know our goal, and that is not going to change.”

Odell Beckham: Giants Traded Me to Cleveland ‘to Die’

There has been no lack of national attention when it comes to the Browns, with Beckham and Mayfield gracing the covers of magazines from ESPN to GQ and Sports Illustrated.

In the latest bit of news to emerge from the interviews, Beckham reflected on his trade from the New York Giants to Cleveland in the offseason. Beckham said he believes the Giants left value on the table so that they could send him to the long-struggling franchise.

“This wasn’t no business move,” he told SI. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.”

If that was the goal, the Giants clearly misread what was going on in Cleveland with Mayfield establishing himself as a franchise QB and a slew of young talent changing the stigma that for so long hung around the team.

Beckham believes he’s a perfect fit with Mayfield, who he has already praised repeatedly this training camp for his leadership style and swagger, and Landry, his best friend and college teammate.

“I’ve never had that before,” Beckham says.

Odell Beckham Dealing With Injury, Unlikely to See Preseason Snaps

Beckham has missed both of the Browns preseason games so far and has been held out of the team drills in practice dealing with what has been reported as a hip injury.

However, Beckham has stressed that the injury is not serious and if it was the regular season he’d be out there.

“I feel good. I feel great. It is just preseason,” Beckham told reporters last week. “There is no point in trying to push it right now. We play September 8 and that is all you really get ready for.”

The Browns third preseason game is scheduled for Friday. Head coach Freddie Kitchens said he’ll decided playing time on a player-by-player basis.

