Baker Mayfield Steps Out With Shocking New Look

Training camp is over for the Cleveland Browns and it appears that Baker Mayfield’s time sporting a mustache is as well.

Mayfield stepped out this weekend clean shaven for the first time in nearly a month, looking like a different man without his lip luggage. The picture came at the celebration for Cleveland native Stipe Miocic winning the UFC heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier.

The second-year QB had been embracing the mustache look, adding a bit of mystery to his dangerous vibe.

“Maybe you’ll find out [why I grew the mustache]. Maybe you won’t. I don’t know. That’s the elegance of having a mustache,” Mayfield said. “You just don’t know what’s gonna happen. … It’s like the QB RV — you guys just don’t know.”

Mayfield showed up to training camp sporting the stache, a throwback to his college days where at one point he had a full handlebar for a rivalry game against Oklahoma State.

Baker Mayfield’s Facial Hair Has Odds

Following Mayfield showing up to training camp practice with a shocking mustache that set the internet ablaze, the gambling site Bovada put up a prop bet on what the star QBs facial hair will be for the team’s Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans. The straight mustache was the previous favorite, although the line might have moved with the most recent revelation.

Mustache Only +110

Full Beard +175

Clean Shaven +300

Horseshoe Mustache +700

Chin Curtain +1200

Muttonchops +2000

Chin Strap +3000

Soul Patch +3000

The Browns kickoff the season on Sept. 8 against the Titans, but knowing Mayfield’s facial hair growing abilities, he could go full beard by the time the game rolls around.

Freddie Kitchens Says Baker Mayfield Wasn’t ‘Sharpest Tool in the Shed’ vs. Bucs

Mayfield did not look great against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Browns third preseason game. He was just 10-of-26 for 72 yards with one interception coming just before half. His QB rating was a paltry 30.6. He was, however, playing without his top targets Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry — both who carry Pro Bowl credentials — as well as tight end and running back Nick Chubb.

“When quarterbacks play the game, they have to feel comfortable,” head coach Freddie Kitchens told Cleveland.com. “They have to feel comfortable from the standpoint of where people are, where they’re lined up and where they’re going to be, and then you need to people to make plays.

“Baker was not the sharpest tool in the shed, but there’s so much of it that goes into making him look more sharp. I think collectively, O-line, tight ends, running backs, wide receivers and quarterback, we were off and that can’t happen.”

Throwing 26 times in a half would be less than ideal, especially with the lack of efficiency. However, Kitchens pointed out that the team was working on very specific things with Mayfield seeing his largest chunk of action in the preseason.

“Not only do you have an opportunity to evaluate the wide receivers, you evaluate the protections,” he said. “We were using a couple of different protections in that game for the first time, trying to evaluate those because it puts you into more one-on-one matchups. You’re evaluating the backs in blitz pickups.

“You’re trying to even create some hots and sights (route adjustments vs. a blitz) for yourself to work those. Every game we went into, we went into it wanting to work on something very specific. That game was no different, and we failed miserably.”

