Odell Beckham on Browns Offense: It’s Going to be ‘Scary’

Odell Beckham Jr. sees the potential in the Cleveland Browns offense, in particular his connection with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Obviously, it’s taking the three-time Pro Bowler some time to build some chemistry with his new quarterback after spending five season in New York, but OBJ is being patient with the process.

“Everything great comes with patience and takes time. We are still developing,” Beckham said after training camp practice on Friday. “Once we get on the same page, I just feel like it’s gonna be scary.”

Beckham and Mayfield connected multiples during the training camp practice, including on a deep ball that the Browns are hoping is a sign of things to come.

Odell Beckham Embracing Baker Mayfield’s Vocal Leadership Style

There was much made about Mayfield ripping his wide receivers during a practice last week after a failed scramble drill. Beckham joked about the situation during his presser.

“I hate being yelled at,” he said with a smile before getting more serious. “When we get on the field, it’s time to work. That’s the general and we are all the chiefs. He’s yelling at us to get back to the ball, there’s no problem with it. He’s trying to get you open so he can make a throw and make yards for us. I completely understand it. Like I said, when you have a guy like Baker and the way that he is, you just want to work for him.”

Beckham has praised the level of communication Mayfield has with his pass-catchers.

“Communication is the key to life — it’s essential,” Beckham said. “If I did something wrong, I’ll go ask him. If we wants me to run a different way, we just say that and keep going. There’s no egos or nothing here. We are both competitive people who want to win. When you have a guy like that, you never want to let him down. It’s just about finding ways to get better.”

Earlier this week, Mayfield praised his wide receivers, Beckham in particular, for having an open line for communication.

“I think there’s an appreciation on my end that (Odell) is able to come and communicate and talk through things. It’s just having that open relationship,” Mayfield said. “Obviously there’s a chain of command, what Freddie says goes. But just being able to talk through things and being able to see things from their perspective or mine is really good.”

Odell Beckham Motivated to be the Best

Beckham landed at No. 23 on the much talked about NFL Top 100 list, which was much too high according to one “analyst.”

Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson addressed OBJ landing in the top fourth of players in the league on the Good Morning Football Show on NFL Network and has some harsh words for the Cleveland Browns pass-catcher.

“I’ll praise him whenever he needs to be praised, but I’ll criticize him and motivate him whenever I find the lane to,” Burleson said. “I’m not sure if he was given the 23rd spot because he earned it.”

Beckham responded simply after Burleson’s rant saying: “No doubt bruddda!! Gotta go harder.”

