Odell Beckham Pulls Over to Sign Fan’s License Plate

Odell Beckham Jr. can’t go anywhere in Cleveland, but the star wide receiver doesn’t seem to mind the warm embrace from his new city.

Some fans spotted Beckham riding in the backseat of the car before making some conversation. The Browns star smiles before the woman driving the car tells him, “I have your name on my plates. Look at my plates. I’m not even lying.”

She really wasn’t. The fresh plates on the car read “OBJR13,” in honor of Beckham landing with the Browns this offseason. It impressed OBJ so much that he stopped, pulled out a sharpie and signed the plate.

That car won’t be getting a wash anytime soon — and it’s understandable.

They actually got Odell to pull over and sign their license plate 😭 @obj (via cantstick.2/IG) pic.twitter.com/btu1BJxjHU — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 4, 2019

The Browns swung a trade for Beckham in March for a first-round pick, a third-round pick and safety Jabril Peppers. The move sparked further momentum behind a Cleveland team that fans were already optimistic about with names like Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett on the roster.

Follow the Heavy on Browns Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Beckham has been vocal about his excitement for a fresh start in Cleveland, especially after getting a huge ovation at the start of training camp.

“You can feel it,” Beckham said. “You don’t even have to hear. I’m a real empath so I can feel the hunger and the want to win from these fans and that’s something we want to showcase and give to them.”

Browns Fans Welcome Odell Beckham to the Dawg Pound

Saturday’s Orange and Brown scrimmage welcomed a whopping paid crowd of 37,686, further evidence of the excitement building for what fans are hoping is a historic season.

The scrimmage was the first taste Beckham got of the Browns’ home turf of FirstEnergy Stadium. The storied Dawg Pound of the Cleveland Browns welcomed their new star receiver with open arms — and barks.

During the practice, Beckham strolled over to the Dawg Pound and started barking at the fans in admiration. To show the feeling was mutual, they barked back.

The Dawg Pound fully embracing OBJ 🗣 (via @Browns)pic.twitter.com/n0lsMzhqy3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2019

Odell Beckham and Baker Mayfield Building Chemistry

Beckham and QB Baker Mayfield have been hard at work trying to build their chemistry in advance of the team’s season opener on Sept. 8 against the Tennessee Titans.

“It’s coming along great, as expected,” Mayfield said. “I’m able to kind of put it anywhere with him.”

The feeling of admiration is mutual between Beckham and Mayfield. The outspoken pass-catcher has praised his QB multiple times this offseason.

“When you have a guy like that, you never want to let him down,” Beckham said when asked about his quarterback. “There’s a reason he was the first pick. I just let him tell me what he thinks I should do and I’m just gonna do that. And he’s going to put it where it needs to be.”

Beckham has made the Pro Bowl in three of his five seasons, missing the selection the last two years as he’s dealt with injuries that have kept him off the field for a combined 16 games. Beckham has hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He should be in for a huge year catching balls from Mayfield, who plays with a gunslinger mentality.

“Everything great comes with patience and takes time. We are still developing,” Beckham said. “Once we get on the same page, I just feel like it’s gonna be scary.”

READ NEXT: Urban Meyer Reveals Head-Scratching ‘Concern’ About Baker Mayfield