Odell Beckham Trolls Browns Haters Hard in Instagram Post [LOOK]

It appears Odell Beckham Jr. has finally figured out where all that annoying noise is coming from outside of the Cleveland Browns locker room.

The Browns star wide receiver took to Instagram to take a shot at the team’s haters in advance of Cleveland’s third preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Ahhhh… so this the angle they be hatin from,” Beckham wrote on the post, which features him looking out behind a photographer.

The post drew responses from some of Beckham’s teammates, as well as NBA star and Cleveland icon LeBron James, who dropped a comment with a bunch of laughing faces on the post.

Odell Beckham Target of Criticism After Latest Comments

Despite being very limited the last few weeks with a hip injury, Beckham was back in the headlines for some comments he made to Sports Illustrated’s Ben Baskin on the trade that sent him from New York to Cleveland in the offseason.

Here’s what he said:

In a situation like his, Beckham says, a star player will often get a chance to discuss his preferred trade destinations. But he was never asked. In fact, he claims to know that the Giants received better offers and still chose to send him to Cleveland, out of spite, hoping to stain his career with the enduring stigma that comes with playing for the Browns. “This wasn’t no business move,” he says. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.” (The Giants declined to comment on Beckham’s exit.)

#Browns Freddie Kitchens on if Odell Beckham Jr. is “all in” given his remarks to SI that #Giants sent him here “to die” pic.twitter.com/w7X58aVOHD — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 20, 2019

It’s not the first time Beckham has opened up about the trade. He also told Complex earlier this offseason that he felt he could never reach his full potential with the Giants and that he was the only reason the franchise was able to stay relevant.

“I felt like I wasn’t going to be able to reach my full potential there; mentally, physically, spiritually, everything I felt capable of doing, I just couldn’t see it happening there,” Beckham said. “So I think allowing me to be in an environment where I can be myself and give it a different approach, I feel like my football will benefit. I’m just excited about being able to play football again and not have to deal with all the other stuff and politics that came with my previous role.”

After his comments in SI, many of the criticisms were that he should just get over it, considering that the trade is old news by now. However, both Beckham’s interview and the GQ story on Baker Mayfield that dropped that same day were done some time ago, when the topic was a little more fresh.

Odell Beckham Unlikely to Play in the Preseason

Beckham has been dealing what has been reported as a minor hip injury, sitting out both of the teams preseason games so far. He’s also been sidelined for team drills in practice.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that it’s unlikely Beckham suits up on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Browns third preseason game, which is often referred to as a “dress rehearsal” for the regular season.

Some of the starters are expected to get some run against the Bucs in a game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on NFL Network.

READ NEXT: Former Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson: I’m Not a Loser