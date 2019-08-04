Byeong-Hun An’s Wife Jamie Hoping for Husband’s 1st PGA Tour Win

Byeong-Hun An is leading a pack of contenders at the Wyndham Championship by just a few strokes, sitting at 17-under after shooting a 66 on Saturday. He bolstered his chances right out of the gate on Thursday with an 8-under 62 to charge into the lead.

Nipping at his heels are Webb Simpson and Brice Garnett at 16-under, while Ryan Armour is just a stroke behind that. For An, it’s not just about a $1.116 million paycheck for winning. It’s also about getting his first PGA Tour victory. He’s lost playoffs at the 2018 Memorial Tournament and 2016 Zurich Classic, so the precariousness of a single stroke lead isn’t lost on the native of South Korea.

“One shot is basically nothing,” An said to PGATour.com. “Like today, Brice made birdie at the first and I made par, and that’s one shot right there.”

His new wife Jamie, also known by her Korean name Hee Jae, has traveled with her new husband to provide the support he needs. Prior to his 13th-place finish at the Rocket Mortage Classic in late June, she wanted to make sure he looked his best just in case.

“I do not think there is much difference between ironing and not doing it,” he posted on Instagram with a picture of his wife ironing his polo shirts. “My wife is ironing my clothes just in case I get TV time 🤣.”

Both are seemingly enjoying newlywed life. After proposing in December 2017, they married a year later at a ceremony in The Shilla Hotels & Resorts in Seoul. According to Chosunilbo, Jamie studied in the United States.

“It was a very nervous day. Thank you to all the guests who took the precious time in the cold weather. We will live happily,” he posted on Instagram with a picture of them in their wedding attire. “The most nerve-racking moment of my life … Jamie and I are going to live happily-ever-after.”

‘He’s the Nicest Guy Ever,’ She Said in an Interview with PGATour.com

Outside of social media, one of the few interviews with Jamie came on PGATour.com this past May. With An earning three runner-up finishes since 2017, the piece focused on the rise of more South Korean golfers.

“He’s the nicest guy ever, and he’s funny,” she said with a laugh. “He has a little bit of a cynical sense of humor, but outside of golf, he’s very funny. He’s like a little bit childish, just like all of the other men.”

Originally from Seoul, An is the son of Jae Hyung Ahn and Zhimin Jiao, who represented South Korea and China respectively in the Olympics. Both earned medals.

Back in 2009 at age 17, he vaulted into the national spotlight by becoming the youngest-ever winner of the U.S. Amateur. The early success has kept him away from his home for a decade.

After getting hitched, he took some time for family and Jamie.

“We miss home,” she said. “Having some time just for ourselves.”

“When I’m playing tournaments, I’m trying to focus and we don’t talk much,” he said, “but when we’re at home and we spend time together, it’s just one of the things I look forward to most.”

Jamie will be watching her husband tee off at 2:40 p.m. You can watch him try for his first PGA Tour win by tuning into CBS.