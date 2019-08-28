Carli Lloyd Doubles Down on NFL, Says ‘Seriously Considering It’

It casually started as a joke but has since turned into a serious conversation. On Tuesday, Carli Lloyd double-downed on her desire to break the gender barrier in the NFL.

In an interview Tuesday night with Gregg Murphy of NBC Sports during the Philadelphia Phillies’ broadcast, Lloyd confided that she and her husband were laughing about the possibility at first. Now, they are fully entertaining the idea of the soccer star becoming the first woman to play professional football.

The video of her booting a 55-yarder through the uprights last week at an Eagles-Ravens joint practice famously went viral. It was everywhere. Lloyd added that she nailed the successful field goal on her first attempt.

“This totally took me by surprise,” Lloyd told Murphy of NBC Sports. “I know the power of social media, I get that, but I just casually brought my boots to Eagles practice, did a few kicks, nailed a 55-yarder on my first try and next thing I know everything’s blowing up, and I was laughing about it with my husband at first, but now I’m sort of entertaining the idea.”

Her manager, James Galanis, said an NFL GM contacted her with a legitimate opportunity to kick in a preseason game and Lloyd sent her a screenshot as proof. Two unnamed teams have reached out about the two-time World Cup champion joining an NFL roster and they are listening to other offers, too.

If Lloyd was really going to pursue the opportunity — and it sounds like she is — then the Philadelphia Eagles superfan will begin proper training and working on her technique.

“If she’s going to do this, she’ll do it,” Galanis told Graham Hays. “She’ll train in the offseason, she’ll get herself ready so that she just doesn’t do it for the sake of doing it. If she’s going to do it, she’s going to do it so that she can be a success.”

Carli Lloyd Talks About Growing Up Phillies Fan

Anyone who follows the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team knows Carli Lloyd proudly wears No. 10. But why does she don that number? She was asked that very question by Gregg Murphy of NBC Sports during Tuesday night’s game broadcast. She threw out the first pitch before the Phillies-Pirates game.

Lloyd revealed she wears No. 10 in honor of Darren Daulton. The former Phillies catcher was one of her favorite players growing up outside the Philly suburb of Delran, New Jersey. Daulton, a three-time All-Star with the Phillies, died in August 2017 from complications with brain cancer.

Lloyd chose Daulton’s No. 10 for her jersey number, but mentioned that another player from that 1993 Phillies team was one of her favorites. Lenny Dykstra was arguably their heart and soul. When Lloyd was a young girl, she asked for either Dykstra’s No. 4 or Daulton’s No. 10. She received the latter.

@CarliLloyd, thank you for the kind words earlier during the #Phillies broadcast, naming me as your favorite all-time @Phillies player. #Phlattered — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) August 28, 2019

Another player from the 1993 Phillies , John Kruk, serves as the color commentator for the Phillies and was in the booth for the interview. When Murphy asked her where Kruk ranked on her list, Lloyd said: “He’s number three.”