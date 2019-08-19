Carmelo Anthony Had New York Knicks ‘by the Balls’ Says former Player

Carmelo Anthony had the New York Knicks at 4 Pennyslvania Plaza New York, New York 10001 ‘by the balls’ says one one of their former and beloved employees.

Guess who said it!?

Yup. The one and only Charles Oakley.

“I feel Melo should have never left New York,” Oakley said Saturday afternoon at the Big 3’s event in Dallas, Texas.

“When you left New York you gave your power up and went to OKC and are the third option because you gave your option up. Now, you traded to Houston and they let you go. Melo has to look in the mirror and realize that there is something he hasn’t done while he was playing, while nobody wants him.”

Oakley is more than qualified to speak about the New York Knicks.

During a Knicks game a few years ago, Oakley was dragged out of a Knicks game by Madison Square Garden security.

Oakley was then dragged out in handcuffs by NYPD while yelling:

“Dolan did this! Dolan did this!” “This is bulls—! Let me go! Let me go!”

The Dolan Oakley was referring to was Knicks owner James Dolan.”

Oakley was reportedly banned for a year from Madison Square Garden.

After the ban, ones gotta wonder, will he ever reconcile with the Knicks? “I don’t know about that one,” he told me in February.

“Right now we’re still in court. I mean you saw what happened, that would be tough for anyone. It was wrong, what happened. It just…sh– happened like it did in the 60s, 50s and 40s, it aint changed. They’ve got cameras so don’t give me that ‘oh, things will get better.’ No it ain’t gonna get better. The light is just getting brighter.”

Oakley was an enforcer during his Knicks hey-day in the 90s. For some 20-somethings, like my sister, that Knicks debacle was the first impression of Oakley.

How does he want to be seen to newcomers?

“I came from Chicago to NY, gave it all my guts on the court,” Oakley told me.

“A guy who played with a lot of heart and loved to treat and respect people on and off the court. Be a leader, be a professional.”

A 10-time NBA All-Star, Anthony has averaged 24.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his 16-year career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

In an interview with Taryn Finley of the Huffington Post, Melo suggested that he is at peace with the fact he may not play much longer. “I’m sure [retirement is] coming soon,” he said.

More from Charles Oakley via a transcription from Dallas Mavericks beat reporter,Landon Buford.

“I’d be sitting lying to you if I said it’s not coming soon. I think I want it to come soon. I don’t think I want to do this forever, but because you love it so much, it’s hard to give it up. At the end of the day, at anything you do, when it’s your time to go, it’s your time to go. But as long as you feel good with that.”

Carmelo Anthony only played ten games last season and has been away from NBA basketball for nine months. The last time he stepped foot on an NBA court was on November 8 as a member of the Houston Rockets where he played against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While away from the game, Melo has been spending a ton of time going to his son, Kiyan’s basketball games.

What’s next for Melo? The 35-year-old is waiting for the best deal to come around.

“He got talent and yeah he can play,” said Charles Oakley.

“But these teams now, when you have them by the balls you get them and when they get you by the balls they get you too. So, Melo gotta make a decision is going play with a team where he is only going to take three shots a game or is going to go to a team where he can take 15 a game. I hope somebody picks him up because he did a lot for the league. He is a great player, but A.I went out the same way.”

“He is one of the best 300 players in the world that’s not playing,” TNT’s Kenny Smith told me in April.

“You can’t say he’s not one of the best 300 players.”

The Lakers and Anthony had mutual interests toward the end of last season — until a mound of LA losses occurred.

The Lakers had quite a busy offseason. Six players returned from last season.

That list includes: LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso.

Lakers newcomers include: Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels and rookie Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Lakers also have a new head coach in Frank Vogel and assistant coach in Jason Kidd.

“His first year in the league, he took a 17-win Nuggets team to the Playoffs in the West as a rookie,” said Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard.