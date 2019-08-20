Carmelo Anthony & LeBron James Lakers Bombshell Revealed by Retired NBA Vet

Carmelo Anthony should be in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform, says retired NBA player Royce White.

“He is one of the realest in it,” Royce White told Fanatics View in Dallas, Texas over the weekend.

More of Royce White’s weekend remarks come via transcription by NBA scribe, Landon Buford.

“He is one of those that isn’t like me. He doesn’t talk brash and straight forward like that, but has those morals and principles and he has given the game [a lot] for them not to allow him to play, for them to culturally a decision or an agreement that he is not good enough anymore. All of us here that played the game at the highest level know how good Melo is and we know that there is no way that the Lakers would go out and sign Jared Dudley and not sign Carmelo Anthony. And another question is: ‘why a guy like LeBron is walking around like he is the face and the voice of the players?’ “How is he letting his Banana Boat Brother hang out there in the wings, and they go and sign Jared Dudley and not Carmelo? If anybody watching this thinks Jared Dudley can hold Carmelo’s jockey strap, I’ll slap them. That’s how I’m coming though!”

Carmelo Anthony-Lakers Connection

Carmelo Anthony hasn’t played NBA basketball since November 8, 2018, in a game against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony had mutual interests toward the end of last season — until a mound of LA losses occurred. The team has had quite a busy offseason thus far, and six players returned from last season.

That list includes: LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso.

Lakers newcomers include: Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels and rookie Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Lakers also have a new head coach in Frank Vogel and assistant coach in Jason Kidd.

Could Carmelo Anthony be the missing piece? “I think next season a team will possibly bring him in,” NBA Hall of Famer, Grant Hill told me.

NFL Safety Hopes Carmelo Joins Lakers

Anthony joining the Lakers is the hope of Los Angeles Rams safety Steven Parker.

“Not going to lie I think it’ll be very cool if Carmelo joins,” Parker told me at the football camp of Los Angeles Chargers’ Jeff Richards in Oklahoma.

Parker has had a successful preseason with the Rams at the safety position. In a recent game against the Oakland Raiders, Parker intercepted Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon at the goal line as they were going in for a score late in the second quarter.

Parker returned the pick 39 yards, out to the 40-yard line before an offensive member of the Raiders finally brought him down.

“It’ll be good for the team. I’ll love to see them together. They might mold. That’s what basketball is about. You can have all the best players in the world, but they might not mesh together. It’s not going to be a great turnout. If they do something like that, I hope it works out.”

